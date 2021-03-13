UNK holds off Minnesota-Duluty to reach Central Regional final

University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Elisa Backes hit three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to lift the Lopers to a 65-57 win over Minnesota-Duluth in the semifinals of the Central Regional Tournament Saturday night in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Backes’ last trey came with one minute left in the game and sealed the victory as the Bulldogs scored just two points in the last 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

“We had a couple of really good stretches where we were able to contest shots without fouling and only give them one shot and get the defensive rebound,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “And really, those stops were what allowed us to be able to create some opportunities on the offense end.”

UNK will play Central Missouri in the regional championship Monday with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight. The Lopers and Jennies split their regular-seas

Minnesota-Duluth got off to a hot start, building an 11-5 lead but the Lopers, fueled by a 12-point first half from Klaire Kirsch, came back to lead 33-31 at halftime.

A quick five points by Duluth gave the Bulldogs a 36-33 lead, but that was when they faced their first prolonged dry spell. By the time they scored again, with 1:31 left in the third quarter, it only knocked a chunk off UNK’s eight-point lead.