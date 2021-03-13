UNK holds off Minnesota-Duluty to reach Central Regional final

University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Elisa Backes hit three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to lift the Lopers to a 65-57 win over Minnesota-Duluth in the semifinals of the Central Regional Tournament Saturday night in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Backes’ last trey came with one minute left in the game and sealed the victory as the Bulldogs scored just two points in the last 4 minutes and 45 seconds.
“We had a couple of really good stretches where we were able to contest shots without fouling and only give them one shot and get the defensive rebound,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “And really, those stops were what allowed us to be able to create some opportunities on the offense end.”
UNK will play Central Missouri in the regional championship Monday with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight. The Lopers and Jennies split their regular-seas
Minnesota-Duluth got off to a hot start, building an 11-5 lead but the Lopers, fueled by a 12-point first half from Klaire Kirsch, came back to lead 33-31 at halftime.
A quick five points by Duluth gave the Bulldogs a 36-33 lead, but that was when they faced their first prolonged dry spell. By the time they scored again, with 1:31 left in the third quarter, it only knocked a chunk off UNK’s eight-point lead.
“I thought there were times when we lacked just a little bit of energy. ... If we could have had a little bit more energy at times, I thought it would have made a big difference,” Minnesota-Duluth coach Mandy Pearson said.
Although the Bulldogs found enough energy to fight back to tie the score at 55, Kirsch answered with two of her 21 points, part of a double-double that included 15 rebounds.
Backes finished with 22 points, including the three-point sparks in the fourth quarter.
“It’s all from my team. .. ,I’ve got great screens coming from all my teammates that really just set me up so that I’m able to make that three,” Backes said.
Minnesota-Duluth’s 6-2 forwards, Brooke Olson and Sarah Grow, led the Bulldogs with 28 and 16 points, respectively.
UNK 65, UMD 57
Score by Quarters
UMD (14-2)17 14 12 14 — 57
UNK (23-3)19 14 13 19 — 65
Minnesota-Duluth — Brooke Olson 28, Sarah Grow 16, Maesyn Thiessen 7, Payton Kahl 2, Ann Simonet 2, Ella Gilbertson 2.
Nebraska-Kearney — Elisa Backes 22, Klaire Kirsch 21, Kelsey Sanger 8, Shiloh McCool 6, Haley Simental 4, Brooke Carlson 4,