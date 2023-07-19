KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletics will host "Loper Stars," a night for individuals with disabilities and their families, on Aug. 27.

"We are excited to start the Loper Stars Event, as UNK student-athletes on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee team up with the College of Education Physical Education Majors Club and the ARC of Buffalo County to sponsor a fun and memorable afternoon at Cope Stadium," UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said. "The Loper Stars Event is designed as an inclusive and engaging opportunity for families to interact and spend time with UNK students,"

The free event, open to all ages and abilities, will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The program will feature sport-specific and engaging activities run by Loper student-athletes and coaches and the College of Education Physical Education Major's Club, and include performances by the UNK drumline, cheerleading and dance teams.

To register, go to www.lopers.com, look for the Loper Stars splash page and scan the QR code. Or, go to: unk.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8vNBM2vHPrJOcgm

"We are looking forward to hosting the Loper Stars Event and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with our community members and agencies, inspiring everyone that's involved. Together, we shine," Bauer said.

UNK Athletics is proud to serve and expand our partnership with The ARC of Buffalo County, Kearney Special Olympics, Mosaic, Integrated Life Choices, Hands of Heartland, Community Supports Network, Goodwill and Mid-Nebraska Individual Services.