Union Omaha soccer team signs Lexington High graduate

PAPILLION – Union Omaha announced Thursday that the club has signed Lexington High School Graduate Yoskar ”Edu” Galvan-Mercado to its roster.

The 17-year-old midfielder signed the first-ever academy contract in club history and will join the first team immediately.

While at Lexington from 2017-2021, Galvan-Mercado, a midfielder, was named to the 2021 Boys Super-State second team and the Boys Class B all-state team.

Galvan-Mercado was one of 15 players from several Nebraska and Iowa high schools that Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims put together in the fall of 2019 for a United Soccer League (USL) Academy Cup tournament in San Antonio, Texas. This was the first-ever group to wear the Union Omaha crest and represent Nebraska at a USL event.

“Players like Yoskar do not come around often,” said Mims. “He is a special player who has such great imagination and joy when he plays but also has a competitive edge to him. His ability to think and see the game at such a high level for being so young is very encouraging. I am excited to help Yoskar continue to develop on and off the field over the upcoming years.”

“It’s an amazing opportunity and a blessing,” said Galvan-Mercado. “I come from three hours away from Omaha. I don’t think there’s ever been a soccer player from my town that ended up signing a pro contract, so this is a big deal for me. This opportunity came, and I took it.”