UFC champion, Loper wrestler, Usman revisits old times at Kearney

KEARNEY — Before Kamaru Usman was the Nigerian Nightmare, he was simply Marty from Nebraska.
Usman is currently training in Denver for his next fight at Madison Square Garden, where he will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in UFC 268 on Nov. 6. Before his training, Usman stopped by Kearney asguest speaker at the Loper Wrestling Banquet on Saturday.
The Loper wrestlers are raising money to build a new wrestling facility.
During his visit, Usman took a trip down memory lane to the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he was a national champion wrestler for the Lopers.
Usman recounted some of his fondest memories when he was a Loper, including driving the one-way lane to get to Sports Center and waking up at six in the morning every day to work out on the treadmill in the intramural gym to start his day.
“It means a lot,” Usman said. "It was a bit nostalgic coming from that airport, driving through the city of Kearney. It’s memorable. I had some of my best moments here. It means a great deal, and I’m just happy to see the program doing well. I know there has been a lot of situations in different programs being cut over the years, but to see the wrestling program still thriving means a great deal. It’s one of the main reasons why I wanted to come back and just give back.”
Usman talked about his goals of being a Division I athlete coming from Arlington, Texas, but didn’t qualify for eligibility. Nigerian-born, he originally signed to wrestle at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he was an NAIA national qualifier.
At William Penn, Usman learned a little more about UNK’s wrestling program and transferred the following year. He went on to be a three-time All-American and a national champion in 2010. It is clear to the welterweight champion that enrolling at UNK was one of the best decisions he ever made as he revisited the old wrestling room that developed him as an athlete.
“A lot of my life’s situation, how I deal with situations and able to handle situations were kind of honed in that room,” he said. “It meant a great deal down there and to see all those young men in that room in that position to build that character for the future.”
Marc Bauer, UNK’s Athletic Director, coached Usman during his time with the Lopers. He did not attend the wrestling banquet, but sent a video statement in regards to the fund-raisers for building a new wrestling room. He also showed his gratitude for Usman’s contribution to the program.
“A special thank you to Kamaru Usman for giving your time and resources to help make this evening and project a reality,” Bauer said in the video. “Kamaru, your commitment to being the best in the business, a UFC champion of the world, has been amazing. Your hard work and dedication is evident in your success, and we’re proud of you beyond measure.”
Usman got the chance to speak with the current Loper wrestlers and was impressed with the level of success. Usman wanted to do more than speak to the Lopers. He wanted to get on the mats with them, but because he’s in training for his fight against Covington, his grappling session will have to wait for another day.
“It is a big deal because I was once in their shoes,” Usman said. “It would’ve meant a ... a great deal to me to have someone in my position now actually speak to us and pour a little life into us. I wanted to do more than just speak to guys today, but unfortunately, I’m in training camp, so I can’t go out and get hurt or something. Maybe next time I’ll be able to get in there and mix it up with some of the guys because talking to them means something. but it’s a little different to actually sweat with the guys.”
The best advice he would give to the Lopers who wanted to go pro was simply to stay in school.
“It’s easy to look at the successes I have in the professional stage and say, ‘Wow, I want that, I want it now.’ I think the advantage I had, I never really looked at that. I made that decision when I was done,” Usman said. “Once I was done, I wanted to do that, so for them, I want them to finish college and then go out there and chase the dream.”