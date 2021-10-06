UFC champion, Loper wrestler, Usman revisits old times at Kearney

Usman got the chance to speak with the current Loper wrestlers and was impressed with the level of success. Usman wanted to do more than speak to the Lopers. He wanted to get on the mats with them, but because he’s in training for his fight against Covington, his grappling session will have to wait for another day.

“It is a big deal because I was once in their shoes,” Usman said. “It would’ve meant a ... a great deal to me to have someone in my position now actually speak to us and pour a little life into us. I wanted to do more than just speak to guys today, but unfortunately, I’m in training camp, so I can’t go out and get hurt or something. Maybe next time I’ll be able to get in there and mix it up with some of the guys because talking to them means something. but it’s a little different to actually sweat with the guys.”

The best advice he would give to the Lopers who wanted to go pro was simply to stay in school.

“It’s easy to look at the successes I have in the professional stage and say, ‘Wow, I want that, I want it now.’ I think the advantage I had, I never really looked at that. I made that decision when I was done,” Usman said. “Once I was done, I wanted to do that, so for them, I want them to finish college and then go out there and chase the dream.”