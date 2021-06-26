Then & Now: Former UNK point guard turns radiologist

BEND, Ore. — It was about 2 in the morning in the early 2000s, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team is on the road for a basketball game.

UNK coach Tom Kropp checks in with all of his players. All of them are asleep, except Nick Branting. His light remained on, and his head was in the books. He was studying for a medical exam.

Fast forward, the former UNK basketball standout is now a board-certified diagnostic radiologist at Bend, Oregon, after more than 10 years of studying and focusing on his medical career once he finally hung up his basketball jersey.

“It was definitely a long process,” Branting said. “It kind of feels like a grind after a while. Now, looking back at it now, it’s all I’ve been. I’m grateful for all those experiences and being able to live in different cities and meeting different people. But as you go through it, it’s really busy.

You’re working a lot of hours, studying for tests and exams kind of constantly it seems like.”

Dr. Branting, a North Platte native, had a long-term goal of working in the medical field as a physician. It was a way for him to make a name for himself. For Branting, it was either to be a doctor or an attorney.