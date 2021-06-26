Then & Now: Former UNK point guard turns radiologist

BEND, Ore. — It was about 2 in the morning in the early 2000s, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team is on the road for a basketball game.
UNK coach Tom Kropp checks in with all of his players. All of them are asleep, except Nick Branting. His light remained on, and his head was in the books. He was studying for a medical exam.
Fast forward, the former UNK basketball standout is now a board-certified diagnostic radiologist at Bend, Oregon, after more than 10 years of studying and focusing on his medical career once he finally hung up his basketball jersey.
“It was definitely a long process,” Branting said. “It kind of feels like a grind after a while. Now, looking back at it now, it’s all I’ve been. I’m grateful for all those experiences and being able to live in different cities and meeting different people. But as you go through it, it’s really busy.
You’re working a lot of hours, studying for tests and exams kind of constantly it seems like.”
Dr. Branting, a North Platte native, had a long-term goal of working in the medical field as a physician. It was a way for him to make a name for himself. For Branting, it was either to be a doctor or an attorney.
“Really for me, I just want to be successful and be one of the successful people in a small town like North Platte,” Branting said. “That was kind of my idea of success in becoming a physician. I made up my mind earlier.”
Branting played at UNK from 2001 to 2004 and became a three-year starter running the point. In those three seasons (2002-04), the Lopers made it to the NCAA Division II Tournament, including 2003, where the Lopers made it all the way to the Elite Eight after a 30-win season. In his senior year, he averaged 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He was named All-American (one of 11 Lopers at the time to receive All-America honors) and was named 2004 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year.
He also took home the 2004 CoSIDA Division II Academic Plyer of the Year award. He also was a three-time All-RMAC (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) selection. He was inducted into the Lopers Hall of Fame in 2016.
His success on the basketball court never distracted Branting from his studies. He said he and Kropp were able to work around his school work and practice sessions every week.
“I think I was kind’ve fortunate to have someone like Coach (Tom) Kropp who prioritized academics,” Branting said. “I think playing college sports is really helpful because it forces me to prioritize our sports management.”
After graduating in 2004, Branting went on to play professionally for a couple of years. He traveled overseas to play for a team in Lisbon, Portugal.
It was his first time traveling out of the country.
“It was kind of an eye-opening experience for me to navigate a big city and not speak the language,” Branting said. “I had one American teammate, and the rest were Portuguese. In Kearney, we were such a tight group. We spent a lot of time together, and then when I go to Portugal I don’t speak the language.”
He returned to Kearney as a member of the Nebraska Cranes — a team in the United States Basketball League. Eventually, his basketball career came to an end, and he decided to go back to school to get his medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2009. After years of training in fellowship programs in the Northwest, he landed with the Central Oregon Radiology Associates. He specializes in musculoskeletal radiology.
When he finally settled down in Oregon, there was an adjustment period for the North Platte native, but he now considers himself a converted Northwesterner.
“It’s definitely different from Nebraska,” Branting said. “I think Nebraska overall has more of a tight-knit community. We miss that a little bit, but you can obviously find your people any where you live. So we have a great group of friends and a great group of coworkers, but it’s definitely a different environment and different vibe in Nebraska.”
When he’s not in the office, he explores the great outdoors.
He enjoys mountain climbing, biking and he still plays a little pickup basketball now and then. He is married and a father of two children.
He still keeps up with Loper basketball and plans visiting Kearney on his off days. He advises the current Lopers about keeping an open mind when evaluating life after basketball.
“Be open to different interests and different geography and places on where you might end up going,” Branting said. “I think everyone has a winding path and never knows where they’re going to end up but if you work hard and obviously keep a positive attitude, I think there’s a low chance that you can fail and you can end up thriving wherever you go.”
“It was definitely a long process,” Branting said. “It kind of feels like a grind after a while. Now, looking back at it now, it’s all I’ve been. I’m grateful for all those experiences and being able to live in different cities and meeting different people. " Dr. Nicholas Branting's journey from being one of UNK basketball's all-time great to an established radiologist.