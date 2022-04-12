Kearney Catholic prevails in pair of tennis duals

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept a pair of tennis duals Monday by beating Gering and Scottsbluff.

The Stars swept Gering 9-0 and defeated Scottsbluff 7-2.

Luna Werner, Makenzie Schroeder and Sydney Conner, playing at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, won their matches against Gering 8-0. Ashton Huls at No. 6 singles also won 8-0.

Werner, an exchange student from Germany, also won her match against Scottsbluff’s No. 1 singles player 8-0.

In conjunction with the Kearney Catholic duals, Gering and Scottsbluff played the Kearney High junior varsity with Scottsbluff losing 5-4 and Gering falling 8-1.

Today, the Stars are in action at the Lexington Dual Invitational. Their next home patch is April 26 when Kearney High and Kearney Catholic host McCook and Holdrege in another triangular.

KCHS 9, Gering 0

Singles — Luna Werner, KC, def. Maia Swan, G, 8-0. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, def. Cami Newman, G, 8-0. Sydney Conner, KC, def. Alexis Thompson, G, 8-0. Claire Rogers, KC, def. Jaycei Cervantes, G, 8-3. Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Hannah Walker, G, 8-5. Ashton Huls, KC, def. Olivia Mack, G, 8-0.

Doubles — Conner/Rogers, KC,def. Walker/A. Thompson, G, 8-3. Huls/Seim, KC, def. Cervantes/Schneider, G, 8-4. Werner/Schroeder, KC, def. Swan/Newman, G, 8-2.

KCHS 7, Scottsbluff 2

Singles — Luna Werner, KC, def. Meghan Bentley, S, 8-0. Jessica Davis, S, def. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, 8-2. Sydney Conner, KC, def. Alyssa Mendoza, S, 8-4. Claire Rogers, KC, def. Aubrey Barrett, S, 8-2. Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Haley Thomalla, S, 8-3. Abby Roberts, S, def. Ashton Huls, KC, 8-6.

Doubles — Conner/Rogers, KC, def. Barrett/Mendoza, S, 8-1. Huls/Seim, KC, def. Thomalla/Roberts, S, 8-4. Werner/Schroeder, KC, def. Bentley/Davis, S, 8-4.