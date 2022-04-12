 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney Catholic prevails in pair of tennis duals

  • 0
Makenzie Schroeder

Makenzie Schroeder

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept a pair of tennis duals Monday by beating Gering and Scottsbluff.

The Stars swept Gering 9-0 and defeated Scottsbluff 7-2.

Luna Werner, Makenzie Schroeder and Sydney Conner, playing at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, won their matches against Gering 8-0. Ashton Huls at No. 6 singles also won 8-0.

Werner, an exchange student from Germany, also won her match against Scottsbluff’s No. 1 singles player 8-0.

In conjunction with the Kearney Catholic duals, Gering and Scottsbluff played the Kearney High junior varsity with Scottsbluff losing 5-4 and Gering falling 8-1.

Today, the Stars are in action at the Lexington Dual Invitational. Their next home patch is April 26 when Kearney High and Kearney Catholic host McCook and Holdrege in another triangular.

KCHS 9, Gering 0

Singles — Luna Werner, KC, def. Maia Swan, G, 8-0. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, def. Cami Newman, G, 8-0. Sydney Conner, KC, def. Alexis Thompson, G, 8-0. Claire Rogers, KC, def. Jaycei Cervantes, G, 8-3. Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Hannah Walker, G, 8-5. Ashton Huls, KC, def. Olivia Mack, G, 8-0.

People are also reading…

Doubles — Conner/Rogers, KC,def. Walker/A. Thompson, G, 8-3. Huls/Seim, KC, def. Cervantes/Schneider, G, 8-4. Werner/Schroeder, KC, def. Swan/Newman, G, 8-2.

KCHS 7, Scottsbluff 2

Singles — Luna Werner, KC, def. Meghan Bentley, S, 8-0. Jessica Davis, S, def. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, 8-2. Sydney Conner, KC, def. Alyssa Mendoza, S, 8-4. Claire Rogers, KC, def. Aubrey Barrett, S, 8-2. Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Haley Thomalla, S, 8-3. Abby Roberts, S, def. Ashton Huls, KC, 8-6.

Doubles — Conner/Rogers, KC, def. Barrett/Mendoza, S, 8-1. Huls/Seim, KC, def. Thomalla/Roberts, S, 8-4. Werner/Schroeder, KC, def. Bentley/Davis, S, 8-4.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News