KEARNEY –Tri-City Storm goaltender Cameron Korpi has been named the United States Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Week for the second time in his career following last weekend’s games.

Korpi backstopped the Storm to victory in consecutive road games against the Omaha Lancers and Sioux Falls Stampede.

Korpi, 18, of South Lyon, Michigan, did not allow an even-strength goal in either appearance. Omaha’s lone goal on Saturday was netted on the power play, and Sioux Falls’ scoring plays on Sunday were scored on a 6-on-5 attack.

Korpi turned away 33 of Omaha’s 34 shots on goal during Saturday's 4-1 road victory, tying a season-high for save percentage (.971). He also recorded a season-high 35 saves in Sunday’s 3-2 road win over Sioux Falls.

Korpi has produced a 6-1-1-0 record in net for Tri-City in eight appearances this season. He has notched a goals-against average of 2.12, and a save percentage of .929.