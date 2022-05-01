Storm win first game of series with Omaha

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated Omaha 7-4 Saturday night in the first game of the Clark Cup’s Western Conference semifinals in Kearney.

The Storm travel to Ralston today to play the Lancers in the second game of the best-of-three series. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m.

If a third game is necessary it will be Tuesday in Kearney.

The Storm never trailed in Saturday’s game as Cole O’Hara and Kieran Cebrian scored goals in the first period to put Tri-City in control.

O’Hara scored the opening goal 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the game with Jeremy Wilmer credited with the assist.

Cebrian scored less than a minute later with assists from Vinnie Borgesi and Dane Dowiak.

Victor Czemeckianair put the Storm ahead 3-0 with a goal at the 2:39 mark of the second period. The goal came on the power play and was assisted by O’Hara and Borgesi.

Ilya Nikolaev scored the first of his two goals in the game at 4:49 of the second period to put the Storm ahead 4-0. O’Hara and Wilmer earned the assists on the play.

Omaha got on the board when Evan Werner scored at the 11:01 mark of the second period, but Nikolaev scored his second goal less than a minute later with an assist from Wilmer.

The Lancers put together a little bit of a comeback, scoring twice before the end of the second period. Werner got his second goal and Alex Bump scored on the power play to send the game to the third period with the Storm on top 5-3.

Tri-City’s Mitchell Miller scored his first postseason goal less than five minutes into the third period to give the Storm another three-goal lead in the game. Miller’s goal was assisted by Nikolaev and goalie Arsenii Sergeev.

Werner completed the hat trick with his third goal of the game and fifth of the postseason at 11:29, but the Storm wasn’t done as Josh Eermisse scored an empty-net goal with less than a minute to play.

Arsenii Sergeev notched the win in goal for Tri-City after making 19 saves on 23 Omaha shots. Kevin Pasche recorded the loss in net for Omaha after making 34 saves on 40 shots in the matchup.