Storm’s Brindley signs with Michigan

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm forward Gavin Brindley has announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan.

Brindley is currently in his second season with the Storm and scored two goals in Tri-City’s season-opening 3-2 overtime win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.

Brindley (5-9, 157), of Estero, Florida, netted nine goals and 13 assists with the Storm last year.

Brindley scored 56 goals and notched 55 assists in 53 games played during the 2019-20 season with the Florida Alliance (AAA). He represented the United States at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Lausanne, Switzerland, scoring in the USA’s opening game, a 7-5 win over Finland. The United States went 3-0-0-1 in tournament play and won a silver medal in the event.

Brindley’s Florida Alliance team finished runner-up at the USA Hockey Nationals for the 2018-19 season.

He chose Michigan because he saw a positive opportunity.