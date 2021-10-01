Storm’s Brindley signs with Michigan

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm forward Gavin Brindley has announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan.
Brindley is currently in his second season with the Storm and scored two goals in Tri-City’s season-opening 3-2 overtime win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.
Brindley (5-9, 157), of Estero, Florida, netted nine goals and 13 assists with the Storm last year.
Brindley scored 56 goals and notched 55 assists in 53 games played during the 2019-20 season with the Florida Alliance (AAA). He represented the United States at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Lausanne, Switzerland, scoring in the USA’s opening game, a 7-5 win over Finland. The United States went 3-0-0-1 in tournament play and won a silver medal in the event.
Brindley’s Florida Alliance team finished runner-up at the USA Hockey Nationals for the 2018-19 season.
He chose Michigan because he saw a positive opportunity.
“Being able to play hockey for one of the best schools in the nation while getting a first-class education was an easy decision for me to make,” he said. “I hope to help bring a Clark Cup back to Kearney for the Storm this season. It means a lot to the guys who have been through this organization so I want to do everything I can for them and for the guys who are here this year.
“It’s important to be a winning team and to have success. I’d like to thank my dad and my family for everything that they have done for me up to this point. My success would not be possible without them as well as our coaching staff and everyone in the Tri-City Storm organization. What they do goes unseen, and they all deserve endless amounts of credit for their hard work.”