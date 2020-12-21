Storm get first win for new goalkeeper

RALSTON — Newly added Tri-City Storm goalie Connor Hopkins made his first appearance in goal Saturday night and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Strom routed the Omaha Lancers 5-1 at the Ralston Arena.

Victor Czerneckianair scored two goals to lead the Storm while Mike Posma, Adam Klapka and Parker Lindauer also found the back of the net.

Hopkins, a former Storm player who started the school year at Yale, made 23 saves on 24 shots.

Posma gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead at 8:05 of the first period. Posma’s goal was his first of the season and was assisted by Adam Klapka.

Roughly three minutes later, Klapka scored his first goal of the season, utilizing a pass from Posma.

Czerneckianair scored both of his goals in the second period to give Tri-City a 4-0 lead. His first goal was assisted by Mark Estapa and Cole O’Hara. Cole McWard and Guillaume Richard earned the assists on the second goal.

With less than five minutes to play in the second period, Omaha scored its only goal off the stick of Michael Cameron, but Tri-City answered with Lindauer scoring at the 14:07 mark.