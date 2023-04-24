KEARNEY — With a season-high 2,931 fans in attendance at the Viaero Center, the Storm did not disappoint in their regular season finale on Saturday. Tri-City scored twice in the first 7½ minutes with goals from Alex Bales and Brock James, and went on to beat the Lincoln Stars 5-3.

“Obviously a guy like Alex Bales — who we had big expectations for and we know we’re going to see great things from him in the future — to go in and get a first goal, I thought it sparked us,” said Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen. “For a guy like Brock James, who obviously hasn’t gotten rewarded the most for the effort he’s put in this year, to go out and score I thought that was a really big key to the game.”

After going up 4-1 with goals from Tanner Adams and Evan Werner, the Tri-City offense went cold. Lincoln ended the second period with a goal from Tyler Dunbar and added another at 8:21 in the third from Dashel Oliver to cut the deficit to one. An empty net goal by Tri-City’s August Falloon with only 52 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

“I thought it was good for us to be in a tight game and have to go in with a lead in the third period and feel what that’s going to be like,” Noreen said. “Having a team pushing at the end to try and score and find a way to win it, that’s what playoff hockey is about.”

Playing a crucial role down the stretch, Storm goalie Patriks Berzins netted 30 total saves, including several in the final few minutes.

“I thought he made some really big saves and one of the best saves I’ve seen all year,” Noreen said. “The puck was going up high and the next thing you know it was going low. That’s about as hard a save there is in hockey. I thought it was a really special save and probably the difference in the game.”

Following a 6-3 victory on Friday, the Storm swept the Stars in the weekend series, bringing their season head-to-head record to 6-6-0-1.

After finishing the season fourth in the USHL West with a 34-20-4-4 record, the Storm will be at home for the first round of the playoffs in a best-of-three series versus Sioux City. Games will be played on Monday and Tuesday, along with Wednesday if necessary, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Tri-City is 4-3-1-0 against Sioux City this season, but has dropped three straight to the Musketeers heading into the postseason matchup.

“Now it’s getting back on track tomorrow and making sure we’re taking care of our bodies,” Noreen said. “We started talking about our plan for Sioux City last week. There’s nothing more fun than playoff hockey.”