Still Unbeaten: Loper women overcome late start, slow start to beat Riverhawks

KEARNEY — A bumpy start turned into smooth sailing for the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team.
In a game delayed half an hour while awaiting results of COVID-19 tests for Northeastern (Okla.) State, the Lopers led less than two minutes in the first half. But a 5-point halftime deficit went away quickly in the third quarter and the Lopers went on to win 68-56.
“I think it was our defense. That’s something that everybody’s been talking a lot about is how good our defense has been,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “But I thought we came out today, our defense was not as good as it’s been. We put them on the free-throw line too much. We were letting them get catches inside the paint a little too easily. So I think the difference in the third quarter was we were able to get some stops, then came down and had some good offensive possessions.”
Northeastern State post player Zaria Collins scored 14 points in the first half as the Riverhawks (2-5) outscored UNK 24-18 in the paint. But Collins was shut out the second half and guard Ceria Hayes finished with a team-high 16 points.
Meanwhile, UNK (6-0) had four players finish in double figures and the Lopers finished with a 42-36 scoring advantage in the paint..
“We were able to get some shots at the rim, get some putbacks, get some different looks for several different people. “Klaire (Kirsch) and Kelsey (Sanger) gave us a really good big boost in that third and fourth quarter.”
Kirsch led all scorers with 18 points and Sanger was close behind with 17. Elisa Backes with 13 points and Megan Holt with 11 added to the Lopers’ offense.
“Klaire and Kelsey are probably two of our best at being able to find opportunities within our offense. ... They just do a phenomenal job of finding opportunities. They’re probably not going to take the most shots in most of our games, but they are usually pretty efficient,” Eighmey said.
UNK will take a holiday break until they return to play Jan. 7 at Lincoln University and Jan. 9 at Central Missouri.
@HubSports_Buck
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!