Still Unbeaten: Loper women overcome late start, slow start to beat Riverhawks

KEARNEY — A bumpy start turned into smooth sailing for the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team.

In a game delayed half an hour while awaiting results of COVID-19 tests for Northeastern (Okla.) State, the Lopers led less than two minutes in the first half. But a 5-point halftime deficit went away quickly in the third quarter and the Lopers went on to win 68-56.

“I think it was our defense. That’s something that everybody’s been talking a lot about is how good our defense has been,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “But I thought we came out today, our defense was not as good as it’s been. We put them on the free-throw line too much. We were letting them get catches inside the paint a little too easily. So I think the difference in the third quarter was we were able to get some stops, then came down and had some good offensive possessions.”

Northeastern State post player Zaria Collins scored 14 points in the first half as the Riverhawks (2-5) outscored UNK 24-18 in the paint. But Collins was shut out the second half and guard Ceria Hayes finished with a team-high 16 points.

Meanwhile, UNK (6-0) had four players finish in double figures and the Lopers finished with a 42-36 scoring advantage in the paint..