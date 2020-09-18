NSAA board expands Class A football playoffs to include all 24 schools playing this fall

The Class A playoffs will include all 24 schools playing football this fall after the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors voted 7-1 to change the format this season.
With the expanded field, the Class A Week 9 regular-season games will be replaced by first-round playoff games involving seeds 9-24 with the top eight seeds receiving byes. Instead of using wild-card points for seeding, the NSAA will form a committee to seed the schools 1-24.
There have been fewer cancellations in the lower six classes, so the board left the existing playoff qualifying process in place for the other six classes for the time being.
“The integrity of the process is still in place in (Class) B through D-6,” Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director in charge of football, told the board. “We can revisit that if we need to.”
Normally, the Class A playoff field consists of 16 teams, the top two from each district and the top four remaining schools in the wild-card standings.
Class A was reduced from 31 to 24 schools in August when Omaha Public Schools decided to cancel its fall sports and move to remote learning for the first quarter. That left District 3 with just two teams — Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-La Vista South, both of which would’ve been in the 16-team field if the original format was still in place.
10 gems among 2020’s mismatched crop of new fall shows
Replacement games put together by individual schools to substitute contests canceled by COVID don’t count in the wild-card standings, leaving some schools with a full nine-game slate counting in wild-card standings and others with only four or five, or even less.
“The wild-card standings (in Class A) probably aren’t going to provide a true picture of how teams should be seeded,” Neuhaus said.
With Class A dropping the last week of the regular season and moving into the playoffs, it left Class B Plattsmouth without a ninth game. The Blue Devils were slated to play at Bellevue East to end the regular season.
The OPS decision not to play sports this fall also forced the NSAA board to make an adjustment to the Class A softball districts. With 24 teams, there will now be six districts instead of seven with two wild-card teams into the state tournament instead of one.
The NSAA board discussed what protocols and guidelines could be in place in terms of attendance limits at postseason district and state events as well as mask mandates, particularly in volleyball and football. No formal action was taken, but the consensus coming out of the board was to adhere to whatever restrictions and protocols are in place by the local health departments at the schools hosting district events rather than having a blanket policy from the NSAA.
There’s also concern about what state volleyball and the state football finals might look like in Lincoln in November. While the rest of the state is in Phase 4 of reopening (75% capacity for indoor facilities and 100% capacity outdoors), Lincoln is still in Phase 3, which limits indoor capacity to 50% and outdoor to 75%.
That could be a problem for some of the first-round state volleyball sites in Lincoln Public School gyms.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar also mentioned the possibility that Grand Island Senior High may be prohibited from hosting playoff football games unless the district changes its policy on not allowing visiting fans into fall sports competitions.
The board also approved a postseason for bowling, allowing district and state competition for one class this winter on both an individual and team level. Bowling was approved as an NSAA-sanctioned sport last spring by the Representative Assembly, and 32 schools will field boys and girls teams in the inaugural season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!