OMAHA – In Saturday’s finals, the theme for Pleasanton will be revenge.

The Bulldogs’ 120-pound Gatlin Krepela and 220-pound Luke Palowski both reached the finals, where they will face wrestlers that have beat them this season.

Both wrestlers believe things will be different this time around.

“I hoped it was [Thayer Central’s Triston Wells] who beat me in districts,” Krepela said. “Honestly I wasn’t wrestling great at all at districts and now I’m ready to go at him,”

Krepela made a key step on Friday, pinning Mullen’s Jeffrey Forsen barely over a minute into their match.

After studying film intensely, Krepela got the look he wanted early and was able to take Forsen to the mat for the pin.

Krepela was the runner-up a year prior, and will be looking for that redemption on Saturday.

Pawloski did not have have as much success at last year’s state tournament, going 2-2, but after a season of growth has found himself in the finals.

He was well acquainted with his semifinal opponent – Axtell’s Ashton Hawkins – who Pawloski had pinned twice this season.

This go round, the match went the distance, with Pawloski claiming a 6-5 win.

The opening period was a 0-0 stalemate, but two takedowns in the second put him up 4-2. After two escapes tied the match back up, Pawloski got the deciding takedown with 51 seconds left, and was able to ride out the win, only surrendering an escape with 7 seconds left.

“I wanted it more than he did,” Pawloski said. “I stayed in my position, waited for him to get out of position, and shot my shot,”

Pawloski doesn’t believe he was well-prepared in his first showdown with Twin Loup’s Slate Micheel, and has grown as a wrestler in the time since.

Pawloski has been practicing with his brother, an incoming student at UNMC, being pushed in the practice room by him as well as his teammates.

While the work in the weight room is important, Pleasanton’s coach believes the key to victory lies between the ears.

“We’ve got to be more smarter,” Pleasanton wrestling coach Mike Herman said. “Keep going after them, and be smart.”

Both wrestlers will keep that in mind as they look to capture the title that eluded them a season ago.