OMAHA – Two Hub Territory girls wrestlers will compete for state championships Saturday at the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships in Omaha, but their stories couldn't be any more different.

Amherst's 140-pound senior Reagan Gallaway is one step away from going four-in-a-row, and Lexington's 155-pound newcomer Kalli Sutton only started wrestling this season after being a basketball player.

Gallaway's journey included facing a familiar foe in her semifinal. In her quest for career perfection, Papillion-La Vista's Jenna Secord is the one who pushed her to the third period for the first time.

Gallaway made sure that was not the case in the rematch, getting a victory by pin in 2:41.

"I stayed patient and as soon as I saw her shoulder cross I knew I was going to get the pin," Gallaway said.

Preparing for her fourth final, Gallaway is not letting the moment get to her head. She says wrestling is 80% mental, and that she's 0-0 again headed into the final.

"My mentality is hustle, I live by the word," Gallaway said. "My cousin was a four-time state champ, and now it's my turn to get it done,"

When Sutton was 5 years old, she wanted to be a wrestling coach. At the time, no one believed her.

Years later, she told her basketball coach she was going to switch to wrestling. He didn't believe her.

But a season of hard work later, Sutton is in the state final at 155-pounds.

"It makes me want to wrestle harder," Sutton said. "I want to show everyone you don't have to have experience to be on the mat, you don't have to have experience for anything, if you put your heart and mind to it you can do it,"

Sutton's journey faced a tough task, Omaha Westside's 44-6 wrestler Piper Zatechka, the daughter of former Nebraska and NFL lineman Rob Zatechka.

Neither wrestler was a state finalist last year, and the match was a stalemate early, finishing tied at 0 after one. Sutton was in control after that, scoring on takedowns while Zatechka could only manage escapes, leading to a 5-3 victory.

"She's an athlete, she believed in the process," Lexington girls wrestling coach Art Bandaras said. "The process includes failure, learning from it, and getting back up. She did that and that's why she's here,"

Lexington also guaranteed a medalist on Saturday, with Angela Velasquez winning by a second period pin in her consolation match.

"I was so happy for her and her family, I could talk forever about how this isn't the hardest thing she's done," Bandaras said. "Her name will be up forever in our room and I'll tell her story for years to come,"

Amherst's other semifinalist, 105-pound freshman Carsyn McBride, lost 14-3 to Battle Creek's undefeated Afftyn Stusse, but still accomplished a lot in her first season, leaving the coach excited for the future.

"She's going to nitpick that match and find something from each position," Amherst wrestling coach Chase Klingelhoefer said. "She's the type to learn and get better, and either way she's a medalist,"

Velasquez and McBride will wrestle in the morning to make either the 3-4 match or the 5-6 match.

Gallaway and Sutton will look to complete their storybook seasons in the finals, starting at 3 p.m.