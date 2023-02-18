OMAHA – As Reagan Gallaway ran out of the tunnel in her quest for her fourth straight state championship and an undefeated career, one accessory helped her further stand out from her peers.

Wearing a custom shirt with the Wonder Woman emblem printed on the front, Gallaway lived up to the hype promised from her superhuman prediction.

Gallaway won by 16-1 technical fall over Northwest's 25-2 Miah Kenny, taking the 140-pound girls state championship.

But unlike her shirt's namesake, Gallaway did not get her powers from supernatural means, but by outworking the competition.

"I want to be a superhero for women's wrestling," Gallaway said. "I want girls to come out because of me, so I have to be a good role model. I know that I'm the hardest worker in the state of Nebraska, and I can prove it every day in competition,"

That mentality showed on the back of her shirt, which read: Hustle beats talent, when talent doesn't hustle.

"People think you can be in the state championship in just the three months of high school wrestling, but that's not the case," Gallaway said. "I was always the first one in the practice room and one of the last ones to leave. I was prepared to die for my titles, that's why I worked so hard."

That mentality kept Gallaway focused as the pressure of a potential four-peat in the state championships kept building.

While the match was a rarity in that it went three periods, Gallaway was in control the whole way, getting several near-fall points, making the technical fall seem like an inevitability if a pin didn't come first.

After the match was called, Gallaway threw up four fingers, a sign to the crowd that despite what the announcements say, she is a four time state champion.

The announcement said two times, as girls wrestling was only sanctioned by the NSAA last season, but Gallaway went unblemished in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches tournaments her freshman and sophomore year.

"I may not ever get put in the record books as four-time, but the only thing that matters is I'm a four timer in my heart," Gallaway said. "I don't care if they say that I'm not, I know I'm a four-timer,"

In her four-year journey, Gallaway has followed through on her goal to grow the sport of girls wrestling, as she believes the best days of high school girls wrestling are ahead of her.

"I want girls to break all my records," Gallaway said. "I was alone as a teammate for a while, but some girls came in that loved it. At Amherst we're going to build a program for girls wrestling, we're going to be better than the guys one day I believe that for sure,"

Coming up next for Gallaway is starting her college wrestling career at Hastings College. Her future coach was watching in the stands today, and the two have already discussed lofty goals for next season, eyeing a national championship.

If that goal looks to high for Gallaway, consider her entire career has told a story of reaching near-impossible heights.

From four years ago where girls wrestling received little fanfare, to dominant state titles with no losses in between, Gallaway's mindset has got her to uncharted places.

Don't count out anything in the future, especially not Gallaway.