State Little League Tourney returns to Kearney

KEARNEY — There’s nothing like having a tournament at your home field.
For the first time in 21 years, Kearney hosts the state Little League state tournament, which returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“Everyone is very happy to be back on the field, and it has been a great return to baseball this year for all of the players,” Kearney’s Little League President Todd Herges said.
Usually, Blair or a team farther east would host the tournament. Then it would rotate annually since 2001. After following protocols and drastic changes in the Kearney community, the timing couldn’t have been any better. The tournament will be at Patriot Park.
“Kearney’s baseball facilities have changed dramatically,” Herges said. “Patriot Park opened for play in 2017, and is widely viewed as one of the best youth baseball facilities in the state.”
The state tournament will begin with a seven-team, double-elimination bracket for both major (11- and 12-year-olds) and minor league (8- and 10-year-olds), which will begin Friday afternoon.
The minor league tournament will be at Loyalty Field. Kearney will face Memorial to kick things off at 2 p.m. John Uelmen manages Kearney’s minor team.
Despite having a home-field advantage, Uelmen worries that the grass fields in Patriot Park could slow the game down and plans to play small ball with bunting.
“Playing at Patriot Park with the grass infield, the ball is going to be a lot slower, and the bats that they used are going to be different than for our travel team,” Uelmen said. “It’s going to be a different ball game.”
Yet, Uelmen is looking forward to seeing how far his minor league team could go. While he might know what to expect from Kearney’s opponents this year, he will take his chances on Kearney with what they have in the batting order.
“I mean that’s the hard part. With the travel ball, you see a lot of people throughout the years. So you know who’s solid and who’s not. Most of these teams being eastern in the state makes it tough,” Uelmen said. “I think we have a pretty solid team. A lot of solid athletes, a lot of good hitters and our defense — we’ve been practicing in the last couple of nights — needs some work but we have some pretty good hitters on our team.”
The Kearney major league baseball team is led by their manager Terry Kohler, who has high confidence in going far throughout the state and regional tournament.
The winner of this tournament will represent Nebraska in the regional tournament, which is in Whitestown, Indiana.
“I’m really excited for the boys to get the opportunity to move on to Indianapolis if they are able to win the state tournament,” Kohler said. “We’ve had a lot of those guys who were on the team when they were 10 years old and were able to be state champions, and that’s where it ends,” Kohler said.
According to Kohler, his team carries speed and has plenty of utility-type players he could put in the rotation.
“We got a lot of guys that can fly, and we got a lot of guys that can play a lot of different places,” Kohler said. “So we have a lot of options and availability for a lot of kids.”
Kohler likes that the state tournament will be in Kearney this year because his players can follow their daily routine at home and don’t have to do a lot of traveling. As for the opposing teams, it’s a different story.
“A lot of these teams have not played in Kearney,” Kohler said. “These fields are going to be different than most. With the grass infield, we definitely have the home-field advantage and knowing how the fields are going to play as well as sleeping in our own beds the two weekends of the tournament, so they don’t have to travel.”
The Kearney Major team has an automatic bye in the opening round of the double-elimination bracket. They will face the winner of the Gretna-Hastings game, which is set for 3 p.m. Friday. According to Kohler, Hastings could be the team to beat this year.
“They are bringing in a pretty good squad that has played together in a lot of travel ball,” Kohler said. “I think Hastings is going to be the team that everyone is looking to beat this year.”