State Little League Tourney returns to Kearney

“Playing at Patriot Park with the grass infield, the ball is going to be a lot slower, and the bats that they used are going to be different than for our travel team,” Uelmen said. “It’s going to be a different ball game.”

Yet, Uelmen is looking forward to seeing how far his minor league team could go. While he might know what to expect from Kearney’s opponents this year, he will take his chances on Kearney with what they have in the batting order.

“I mean that’s the hard part. With the travel ball, you see a lot of people throughout the years. So you know who’s solid and who’s not. Most of these teams being eastern in the state makes it tough,” Uelmen said. “I think we have a pretty solid team. A lot of solid athletes, a lot of good hitters and our defense — we’ve been practicing in the last couple of nights — needs some work but we have some pretty good hitters on our team.”

The Kearney major league baseball team is led by their manager Terry Kohler, who has high confidence in going far throughout the state and regional tournament.

The winner of this tournament will represent Nebraska in the regional tournament, which is in Whitestown, Indiana.