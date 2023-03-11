LINCOLN – Shelton was within seven at half, but it did not stay that way for long.

Parkview Christian pulled away to beat Shelton 86-57 Friday night in Lincoln, winning the second half by 22 points, and cutting the Bulldogs a round short of the state final.

"They shot well, they drive well, they're just that tough," Shelton head coach Will Reutzel said. "I'm not disappointed in our guys, we knew this was a tough side of the bracket, when you get down to the final eight teams, nothing comes easy."

Parkview didn't get it all at once, but a series of 4-0, 5-0 and 6-0 runs made the score get messy in a hurry for the Bulldogs.

Fatigue began to set in in the third, with Reutzel keeping the timeouts in his back pocket at the start of the slide, in case the Bulldogs would come in handy later.

However, timeouts wouldn't have made much of a difference by the end, as the Patriots couldn't miss offensively.

The scoring run came with an off second from their leading scorer, Viktar Kachalouski, who scored 22 of his game-high 29 in the first.

In the first half, Shelton kept up with the barn-burning pace, with 11 points from Riley Bombeck and four 3-pointers.

"To beat a team like this we would need everyone on all cylinders," Reutzel said. "We did it for a while."

Bombeck finished with 22, Quinn Cheney had a solid 13 and Ashton Simmons scored 11.

Shelton will face fellow area team S-E-M in the consolation game at 3 today at Lincoln Southeast.

While the schools have not faced each other in basketball, the players are familiar with each other from competition in other sports, including facing off in football twice.

Although motivation is often a concern for the consolation games, Reutzel pointed to a familiar face in the Bob Devaney rafters to pump up his team for the contest.

"I coached Jordan Larson (at Logan View), she has a bronze medal and she didn't throw it in the trash," Reutzel said. "When she was in the Olympics going for a bronze no one's saying, 'No, I don't want that.' You want what's on the table and you respect what comes with the win."