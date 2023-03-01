LINCOLN – In the early morning window of 9 a.m., the Class D1 No. 1 seed Ravenna woke up the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament with a big win, 51-37 over No. 8 seed S-E-M at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The teams traded blows early, with S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot and Ravenna's Tori Sklenar trading baskets early.

Then, S-E-M had a hard time keeping up with the pressure, losing the ball on turnovers, where Sklenar was happy to take advantage, scoring 12 of Ravenna's first 14 points.

"We got after it right away, we knew pressure was going to be big in this game," Sklenar said. "If we pushed them, they'd turn it over and we built off of that,"

Sklenar led all scorers with 26, and Arbuthnot led S-E-M with 17.

The separation continued in the second quarter, where Ravenna got its first double-digit lead of the morning.

The Bluejays were white hot coming out of halftime, going up 20 at one point. The Mustangs had no answer for the transition offense, which created open layup looks at the rim.

"We switched up our defense, we went to zone to give them a different look," Ravenna head coach Noah Maulsby said. "We were able to get a couple steals out of it those first few possessions and get good runouts."

S-E-M made a late push in the fourth. The defense tightened, as Ravenna scored no field goals in the final period.

The inside shooting was the Mustangs' forte, only making two threes and excelling at the line when the aggressive push drew fouls, going nine-of-12 from the stripe.

The lead slimmed down to eight, but Ravenna closed the door from the line, making nine free throws. Although the Bluejays overall went 13-of-22 on the line, they made them when it counted, missing just two in the fourth.

"At State its a little bit different," Maulsby said. "Every possession is a little more important, and we got some good looks at threes, but those aren't the shots you want in the fourth quarter. We wanted to make them come out and guard us so we can attack the rim."

Ravenna will put the nose back to the grindstone, practicing at Nebraska Wesleyan, and watching other games to get the jump on future opponents.

The semifinal game will be another early start, tipping off at 9 a.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Center.

"We're putting in the work because we want to be here," Sklenar said. "We're going to try to do the same thing Friday. Work hard, get after it, and play how we're supposed to play,"

S-E-M reached the end of the road in its season, a tough end to an otherwise successful year. The Mustangs end the year 18-5, its highest win total in decades.