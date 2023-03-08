LINCOLN – The first five quarters weren't enough to separate Elm Creek and Dundy County Stratton, but the sixth quarter was.

In the second overtime, the Tigers pulled away for a 63-55 win, ending the season for the Buffaloes.

Elm Creek had a shot to win it at the end of the first overtime, getting the ball in the post, with the defender falling down on the turnaround jumping.

However, it went slightly long, sending the game to more extra time.

The Buffaloes couldn't find ways to score in the sixth, coming up largely empty from the line, which lead to a late barrage to get DCS firmly ahead and sent Elm Creek's season to a bitter end.

The culprit for the Buffaloes were free throws. Elm Creek went 12-of-21 from the line with nine misses in overtime, including three empty-handed trips to the line.

"Free throw shooting has been our Achilles' heel the whole year," Elm Creek head coach Tanner Cavenee said. "That came back to bite us in the butt."

Elm Creek led by 12 in the late third quarter, but DCS caught fire in the early fourth. Quick scoring, turnovers and rebounding by DCS yielded a tie ball game with 3:32 to go.

From that point on Elm Creek made only one field goal but was still in the game throughout thanks to its defensive effort.

The Buffaloes knocked away a pass at the end of regulation, forcing overtime. In that overtime period, each team made only a free throw, with scoring opportunities turned away at the rim or with turnovers.

In the second overtime, the stalemate continued until 55 seconds remaining, when Ethan Latta drove the inside lane for a layup, giving DCS a 57-55 lead.

The inbounds pass went over the head of the recipient, forcing Elm Creek to play the foul game. It initially worked, with DCS splitting its free throws, but the tying three point attempt never happened, as the shooter's heels hit the sideline, sending the ball the other way.

Then free throws, a putback and a layup off a stolen inbounds jumped the lead to eight in the final 13 seconds, sending the Tigers through to the next round.

Jackson Kerchal led DCS with 18 points, and the twin duo of Alex and Andrew Englot scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Carter Erickson led Elm Creek with 21 points.

This puts DCS back in the state semifinals, where it fell last season to Loomis.

For Elm Creek, the loss will be tough to swallow with the departure of four seniors. But the state appearance keeps the foundation strong, with two straight classes having state experience after making it last in 2019.

"It's unfortunate, we had plenty of chance to win the game," Cavenee said. "But at the same instance I'm really proud of this group. They worked hard for me to get to this point, and hopefully our younger kids get a taste of this and want to go to the next step."

