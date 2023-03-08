LINCOLN – Ansley/Litchfield (19-6) found itself in a hole early and couldn't get out in the 72-35 loss to Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2).

The Wolves made three triples in the opening period, taking a 17-8 lead after one. That hot start continued in a 8-0 run to start the second quarter, torpedoing the Spartans to a 17 point deficit.

May-Hay kept the pedal stayed pushed to the floor until the halftime break, going into halftime with a 39-16.

"They made a few more shots than we were counting on," Ansley/Litchfield head coach Matt Drew said. "We weren't ready for their physicality, because its hard for us to impersonate it,"

The Wolves scored from inside and out, using impressive ball movement for quality beyond-the-arc looks and physical play to get over the defense for low post twos.

Hayden Kramer was the offensive force for the Wolves, providing the three-point shooting spark their offense revolved around. Kramer finished with 28 points and added seven rebounds.

"We can't take everything away, but he took whatever he wanted," Drew said. "I was very impressed with him,"

The Wolves cruised to a high-scoring second half finish, winning both of the final quarters and scoring at the same pace of the first two.

Offensively, the Spartans never got comfortable, with the 1-3-1 zone of the Wolves taking away their offensive sets.

The length of the backcourt, and the lack of shooting to get the spacing needed against the zone, made it hard for Ansley/Litchfield to keep pace offensively.

"We almost needed a fourth guard" Drew said.

The loss ends a seven-game win streak and the season for Ansley/Litchfield. The win moves May-Hay to the semifinal in its first ever state tournament as a consolidated school.

While the Spartans bowed out early in the tournament, they still accomplished Ansley/Litchfield's goals for the season.

"This was a 100% success," Drew said. "I'm an administrator, and its fun to hang out with the kids, this was a great group of kids. I will remember this season with the coachability and trust,"

Drew's goals for the offseason include taking the weight room more seriously, and getting the full buy-in at every practice that the top eight players this season did, hoping the younger players can learn by the example set by the seniors this season.