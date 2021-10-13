Stars take down St. Cecilia in the opening round of state

HASTINGS —The Kearney Catholic softball team couldn’t beat Hastings St. Cecilia during the regular season, but when it counted, the Stars came through.

The Stars outlasted the Hawkettes 6-4 in the opening round of the Class C State Softball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in at Hastings’ Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Kearney Catholic was quick to use the heavy winds to its advantage, putting up four runs off two hits in the first inning. After an RBI single from Carleigh Eurek, Lauren Marker hit a three-run homer.

They followed that up with another run when Alexis Keim’s RBI single, sent Krista Lee home.

The Bluehawks scored one run on a groundout during the second inning, then got hot in the bottom fourth, thanks to back-to-back RBI singles by Bailey Kissinger and Olivia Kvols that cut the Stars’ lead to one.

Errors and two double plays kept the Stars in putting more points on the board until an RBI bunt by Payton Schrimer plated one run in the top 5th. The Star’s defense ruled the final two innings and Kami Kaskie’s diving catch sealed the win.

Bralen Biddlecome went 4 for 4 at the plate and pitched three strikeouts for the Stars.

Kearney Catholic will play the winner of the Freeman-Guardian Angel Central Catholic game at 7 p.m. today.