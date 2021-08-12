Spring matches filled void for soccer team

KEARNEY — When Allen Iverson lamented about practice, he’d skipped out.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team had more reasons to hate practice, but they kept going to practice.
“Every athlete, they want to play games. That’s the whole point,” UNK soccer coach Chloe Roberts said. “They want to practice and know that at the end of their practice week there’s a game that they’re preparing for. But they didn’t have that. They just had to practice.”
That summed up the fall of 2020 for the Lopers, who traditionally play their games in the fall. But with the coronavirus pandemic at its peak, the games were canceled. And the Lopers had hoped to get plenty of things accomplished in the fall season.
UNK ended the 2019 season with a 2-9-7 record, with one of the losses coming in overtime. Eleven true freshmen filled the roster.
Roberts brought in seven more freshmen for 2020, while hoping to see the 2019 freshmen make a big jump in skill level.
Instead of seeing the newcomers bond with the veterans, Roberts had to re-invent practice. There were no scrimmages, no preseason team retreat, no togetherness that comes from overcoming the adversity of two-a-days.
“For us, it was ... finding ways to keep them motivated, engaged, positive and also keeping everyone healthy,” Roberts said. “We were just trying to get everyone positive and having a bit of fun as well as teaching the freshmen exactly how we play, the style of play that we do.”
The players stayed positive, encouraged each other and “gave their best even though they knew that there wasn’t a game around the corner,” Roberts said.
“I think the UNK Athletic Training Department did a great job, and the university in general, in figuring out a way for us to actually even practice, because I can’t really imagine if we weren’t able to even practice how hard that would have been,” she said.
Spring games
When the team returned for the second semester, they prepared with a different goal in mind. The MIAA put together an unofficial season, dividing the league into “pods” where teams could play each other within their pod.
The results wouldn’t count. There would be no standings, and no statistics. In other words, scrimmages.
The league allowed schools to schedule other matches if they could, but with protocols differing between leagues, UNK didn’t add any other opponents.
“I would have loved to play someone different, because that’s the whole point of the spring. But to be honest I was just grateful to get games,” Roberts said.
The short schedule allowed her play people in different positions, substitute more, incorporate the freshmen into the game and “really see what we’ve got.”
“We weren’t really focused in on the result as much. It was more can we go out there and enjoy ourselves,” Roberts said.
And the freshmen got the chance to see what it’s like to play in the MIAA.
“It kind of gave them a good feel for what the teams in our conference are like. ... Anytime you play MIAA teams, it’s always competitive,” Roberts said.
While the results weren’t what she would have liked — UNK, which had scored only five goals in 2019, still struggled offensively — she felt the team developed a lot mentally as well as physically.
“I think we saw growth on both sides of the ball. ... The freshmen blended in very well, so I think, as a group, it made us closer. During this whole time, we’ve had to lean on one another when players were struggling.
“We’re in a good place. I’m happy where we’re at going into this fall season.”
Recruiting goes online
Before the school year started, Roberts knew she would have a small recruiting class.
She had three seniors she had to replace and even though the NCAA grated all of the players an extra year of eligibility, two of them completed their soccer careers.
“They said their bodies couldn’t take it anymore. Both of them actually tore an ACL during their time at UNK, so I completely understand that decision,” Roberts said. “I wish them nothing but the best and thank them for everything they’ve done for the program. They’re great people, great players.”
Still, recruiting went on.
Four true freshman and a transfer joined the team this fall and coaches face an uncertain future not knowing if the seniors-to-be will take the extra year offered by the NCAA.
With showcase tournaments canceled, the coaches lost their opportunity to watch high school players and develop a recruiting plan.
Roberts said she and her assistant coach have watched a lot of highlights online.
“Then you have to figure out who is going to take their extra year because that depends on how many players you’re looking to bring in, so this will go on for a while,” she said. “If they want to stay then great, they can stay. I’ll be more than happy to keep them. But we also have to think about the future and that they might not need to be here and play with us for a semester more so we’re just trying to recruit as normal.”
Goal to be competitive
Roberts expects to have 29 players report for the first practice on Monday. It’s a young team, but experienced. The large freshman class of 2019 are juniors now.
And, because of the spring season, the freshmen have experience, too.
“It was a great experience for them, a great opportunity for them to go out there this past spring and compete in those games without the sense of pressure and the aspect of those games actually counting towards their staff or the program’s record,” Roberts said.
That experience gives the team good depth. Now, all they have to do is score goals.
“It’s the same as it has been for awhile, we need to score more,” she said. “I would like to be super competitive. ... We want to finish as high up in the standings as possible.”
@HubSports_Buck