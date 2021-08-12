Spring matches filled void for soccer team

“We weren’t really focused in on the result as much. It was more can we go out there and enjoy ourselves,” Roberts said.

And the freshmen got the chance to see what it’s like to play in the MIAA.

“It kind of gave them a good feel for what the teams in our conference are like. ... Anytime you play MIAA teams, it’s always competitive,” Roberts said.

While the results weren’t what she would have liked — UNK, which had scored only five goals in 2019, still struggled offensively — she felt the team developed a lot mentally as well as physically.

“I think we saw growth on both sides of the ball. ... The freshmen blended in very well, so I think, as a group, it made us closer. During this whole time, we’ve had to lean on one another when players were struggling.

“We’re in a good place. I’m happy where we’re at going into this fall season.”

Recruiting goes online

Before the school year started, Roberts knew she would have a small recruiting class.

She had three seniors she had to replace and even though the NCAA grated all of the players an extra year of eligibility, two of them completed their soccer careers.