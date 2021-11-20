Special teams spark Storm’s 10-2 rout of Bucs

KEARNEY – Special teams sent the Tri-City Storm to a seventh straight win Friday.
The Storm struck for four power-play goals, scored one shorthanded and killed off all five Des Moines man advantages in a 10-2 rout of the Buccaneers.
Des Moines entered the game with the second-best power-play unit in the league, converting at 26.7% but came up empty against Storm’s second-best penalty-kill unit (90.6%).
“Our key going into this game is they’re the team with the most goals in the (Western) conference, so we have to be sharp defensively, take care of the puck and they have the best power-play in the league so we have to be dialed in on the kill,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “I thought that was really the key to the game, getting a couple kills early in the second period when it was tight.
“(Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev) had some big saves and we had some big blocks, but I think you could see that they’re a dangerous team on the power play.”
Tri-City’s power-play unit also played a big part in the win, converting on four out of six chances.
“It was awesome. I thought we were going against a great penalty kill, and we adapted,” said center Gavin Brindley, who had a goal and an assist, both on power plays. “Our plan going into the game was really good, and we executed.”
Despite the final score, Tri-City (12-2-0-0) actually came from behind.
Des Moines (6-6-2-0) wasted no time taking the lead, scoring on the opening shift just 35 seconds into the game. Killian Kiecker-Olson took a centering pass in the slot from Davis Burnside and buried a shot past Sergeev.
That lead lasted all of 36 seconds. On the other end, Mitchell Miller took a centering pass in the slot from Jeremy Wilmer and buried a shot past Buccaneers goaltender Lucas Szyszka at 1:11.
Noreen said Des Moines’ early score actually seemed to help the Storm.
“Some nights that’ll turn the game one way. I think it woke us up a little bit,” he said. “It was exactly what we talked about all week leading up to it. They’re the most dangerous team offensively that we’ve played, especially that top line. When they have it, you have to protect the middle of the ice. A little turnover, they make a play and that’s what they’re capable of doing.
“I think that woke us up a little bit and got us going. I liked that we answered back right away and didn’t take real long.”
Tri-City converted on the game’s first power-play opportunity on a one-timer by Tanner Adams to go up 2-1 at 7:57 of the first.
The Storm made it 2-for-2 on the man advantage at 14:07 when Wilmer banged in a rebound to up the advantage to 3-1. Tri-City held a 12-3 advantage in shots at that point.
Brindley said the strong response was a big key, especially playing at home.
“I think it was the killer mentality we have,” he said. “They’re obviously a good team and we came right back at them. We responded well after the first goal.
“It was a blast. It’s always fun playing in front of these fans with the group of guys that we have.”
Special teams continued to produce for the Storm. The penalty kill unit got into the scoring action at 8:24 of the second. Josh Earnisse won a race to a loose puck at center ice and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to up the advantage to 4-1.
Tri-City tacked on two more power-play goals 33 seconds apart early in the third period after a double-minor for high sticking. Miller and Brindley finished off those opportunities.
Storm Watch
Kieran Cebrian, Lleyton Roed, Aiden Dubinsky and Drew Montgomery also scored in the Storm’s six-goal third period. … Fourteen Tri-City players recorded points in the rout, which was one goal shy of tying the team record. … Giving up two goals caused Sergeev’s league-leading goals against average jump from 1.22 to 1.30. He also tops the USHL in wins (9) and save percentage (.947) …Tri-City’s longest winning streaks in team history were 10-game stretches in the 2003-04 and 2014-15 seasons. Last spring Des Moines snapped an 8-game win streak by the Storm. …The teams meet up again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. to cap off the Storm’s four-game homestand. That will be followed by a season-high seven-game road swing. Noreen said it will be a dangerous rematch for his team: “I know what we would be like if that happened to us. That’s a well-coached team and one of the best teams in the league. They have some elite players, and they’re going to want to answer back. They’re going to give us everything they have tomorrow night, and we’re going to have to be better, bottom line.”
Des Moines 1 0 1—2
Tri-City 3 1 6—10
First period— 1, Des Moines, Kiecker-Olson 7 (Burnside, Truman), 0:35; 2, Tri-City, Miller 6 (Wilmer, O’Hara), 1:11; 3, Tri-City, Adams 4 (Gamache, Brindley) 7:57 (pp); 4, Tri-City, Wilmer 8 (Nikolaev, Miller), 14:07 (pp). Penalties—Wolfe, Des Moines (high sticking), 6:43; Dubinsky, Tri-City (interference), 11:00; Driscoll, Des Moines (holding), 13:26; Dowiak, Tri-City (tripping), 16:41.
Second period—5, Tri-City, Eernisse 1, 8:24 (sh). Penalties—Miller, Tri-City (tripping), 6:49; Strathmann, Tri-City (high sticking),10:50; Prokop, Des Moines (checking from behind), 13:30.
Third period—6, Tri-City, Miller 7 (O’Hara), 1:58 (pp); 7, Tri-City, Brindley 6 (Strathmann), 2:31 (pp); 8, Tri-City, Cebrian 3 (Gamache), 13:09; 9, Tri-City, Roed 4 (Benoit), 14:24; 10, Tri-City, Dubinsky 2 (O’Hara), 15:49; 11, Tri-City, Montgomery, 17:10; 12, Des Moines, Wolfe 4 (O’Hanisain), 17:56. Penalties—Burnside, Des Moines, double minor (high sticking), 0:55; Cebrian, Tri-City (boarding), 7:21; Kiecker-Olson, Des Moines (checking from behind), 9:35; Fredericks, Des Moines (cross checking), 16:14; Cebrian, Tri-City (cross checking), 16:14 .
Shots-on-goal—Des Moines 10-8-5—23, Tri-City 15-10-16—41.
Power-play opportunities—Des Moines 0 for 5, Tri-City 4 for 6.