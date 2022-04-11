UNK hires Alderson Broaddus University assistant soccer coach to lead program

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today that Rob Breton is the Lopers new head women’s soccer coach.

The Maryland native replaces Neil Piper, who accepted the position in February but recently resigned due to unforeseen family circumstances in Texas. Breton will be the fourth head coach since the program began in 2009. He begins his duties today.

“I am sure this is not the first time there has been a sudden change in a coaching position; however, it was one we were not anticipating. I want to thank the search committee for their quick response and work throughout the process,” Bauer said. “I am excited to welcome Coach Breton to the Loper family. He has an impressive soccer background, and his core values align with the athletic department’s mission.

“Coach Breton has a clear, can-do, forward-thinking vision for elevating the program. I appreciate that he is committed to developing the entire student-athlete, focusing on academic and athletic success, University and community involvement, and all aspects of the student-athlete experience.”

Breton spent the past three years as an assistant women’s coach at Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.V. With an enrollment of 800, the school competes in the Mountain East Conference with the women’s soccer team led by head coach and former Creighton assistant Jaron Hulme.

Breton was involved in all aspects of Alderson Broaddus soccer. He helped coach three all-conference players, had one player sign an overseas professional contract, saw the team’s cumulative grade-point average rise to 3.63, and had 45 student-athletes earn a 4.00 semester GPA.

“I’m honored to be taking on the role of head coach for women’s soccer at the University of Nebraska at Kearney,” Breton said. “When I applied for this position and looked at the University, I saw tons of potential for growth in the program to be something special. The University has many opportunities for students to grow and learn at an exceptional level and a community that fully supports them.”

At Alderson Broaddus, he also assisted with the Battler men’s soccer program and worked with Clarksburg’s Excel Futbol Club as the girls head coach.

Before his time in Phillipi, he worked with the Empire Futbol Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and the Marion Futbol Club in Fairmont. W.V., where he was the boys and girls head coach.

Breton served as a boy’s assistant coach for Harford (Conn.) Kicks and was a camp instructor and counselor in Maryland and West Virginia during the summer.

He also helped create and manage the Appalachia Steel F.C., a men’s amateur club working towards USPL and/or NISA status. On the pitch, he helped win the 2018 Men’s Amateur State Cup.

“After speaking with Marc Bauer, you can feel the belief and desire in his words about UNK that make you want to be a part of this special place. The way Marc described his expectations for the program really made me believe this is the place I need to be and want to be,” Breton said.

Breton played at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon, W.V., earning a degree in Exercise Science. He helped the Bobcats reach the 2010 Elite Eight and earn a No. 2 national ranking. The team co-captain, he helped Wesleyan reach the conference finals three straight seasons.

“During the search, Coach Breton impressed the committee with his energy, drive, knowledge of the game, recruiting plans, and overall approach to teaching the game. In addition, his poise and communication skills stood out as he gained a high level of interest and trust throughout the process,” Bauer said. “Our commitment to this program has not changed, and we have high expectations for our women’s soccer program under Coach Breton’s leadership.”

UNK soccer is in its spring season with two scrimmages remaining; April 24 at home vs. Concordia and April 30 at Iowa Western C.C. The 2022 season kicks off Aug. 26 vs. Winona (Minn.) State.

“I feel that the University has set up the athletic department in a way where success is not just a want, but a capability and a place for the student-athlete to have a wonderful experience. I believe that this program is in a conference that will allow us to compete against some top-quality talent and get to challenge ourselves every game,” Breton said. “I look forward to helping push this program to new heights and competing for the conference tournament immediately. There is a lot of talent and potential on this team. I am really excited to be a part of the Loper family and can’t wait to get started.”