Lexington heading back to state tournament after winning B-2 District Final

LEXINGTON — For the third-straight time, Lexington is heading back to the NSAA State Soccer Championships. The Minutemen took on South Sioux City in the B-2 District Final, coming away with a 3-2 victory.

Lexington went into halftime with a 2-0 lead, but the Cardinals used the wind at their back in the second half to make it a battle until the very end.

“We knew today was going to be a tough one,” LHS coach Joel Lemus said. “South Sioux City’s got a lot of tradition soccer-wise and they’re a great team. We’d seen them earlier in the year. We had a battle then and today was a battle all the way until the last whistle. Every time we felt like we were pulling away they’d jump right back in the game.”

Leading the way for the Minutemen was senior Miguel Raymundo, who scored two of the team’s three goals.

Raymundo’s first goal came in the third minute, giving Lexington an early lead.

“As a captain, it’s my job to lead my team and score goals for them as well,” Raymundo said.

The other Lexington score came off of a corner kick from sophomore Fernando Casillas, who managed to curve the ball into the top left corner of the goal, flying past the hands of SSCHS goalie Christian Barajas. His 35th minute goal gave the Minutemen all the momentum heading into the half.

“That was beautiful and the wind again was a factor in that,” Lemus said. “He’s a left-footer, so he can curl it in. Whether he meant to do it or not, he’ll probably tell you that he did, but I’m not going to question it. It went in the net and it counts, so we’ll take it every time.”

Six minutes into the second half, the Cardinals cut into the deficit and gained some momentum of their own. Barajas punted it out of the goal box and watched as the wind carried it across the entire field, bouncing over Lexington goalie Oscar Echeverria and into the back of the net.

The Minutemen were quick to respond, as Raymundo hammered home his second goal in the 52nd minute to regain the two-goal lead.

Tensions grew high in the closing stages of the match, as the Cardinals used the wind to their advantage, continually taking deep shots. One of them landed in the 76th minute, once again cutting the deficit back down to one.

Lexington held off the desperate attack from South Sioux City in the final minutes, cementing their spot in the state tournament.

“Our boys again did a good job of adjusting,” Lemus said. “We bent, but never broke.”

Now with 17-straight victories, the team has lofty expectations heading into the tournament. Making it to Morrison Stadium was only part of their goal, as they still have more to accomplish.

“I expected to be here, they expected to be here and we expect to be further than this,” Lemus said. “We have to remain humble, take care of ourselves, worry about us as a team and we’ll be fine.

Lexington players are enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue their season and prove themselves against some of the best teams in Class B.

“I’m beyond excited, the team’s excited and we’re just happy to go there again,” Raymundo said.

The Minutemen will take on seventh-seed Northwest High School (14-3) in the first round on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.