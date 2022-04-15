Late goal lifts Kearney High girls over Norfolk

NORFOLK — After a high-scoring first half, Norfolk and Kearney girls settled into a defensive struggle that seemed to have all the makings of a bout that would require extra time.

A late goal by the Bearcats prevented that.

“We have similar records, and obviously we have similar abilities out there,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “It was a good match. It’s definitely hard-fought. I thought both teams, obviously, played hard, and these types of games can go either way. Unfortunately for us, it went the other way. They made one more play than we did.”

With just five minutes left in regulation, Gracie Perez fired through a shot on the left side of the goal to give Kearney its first lead of the match at 3-2. That final goal was all that separated the Panthers from the Bearcats in a battle of Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer teams Thursday at Memorial Field.

“We’ve been struggling this season in terms of playing a full 80 minutes,” Kearney coach Lerrin Rowe said. “We just hammered that at halftime that we’ve got to finish, and we’ve got to just keep on keeping on until something falls into place.”

Mother Nature played a role with a gusty wind that seemed to shift back-and-forth from west to north. That meant that, at times, both teams were battling a crosswind in addition to each other, and at other times, one team had the benefit of going with the wind.

That wind-aided advantage was on Kearney’s side in the second half, but Norfolk’s defense fended off several scoring opportunities. Among those were diving saves by goal keeper Tasha Eisenhauer in the 46th and 70th minutes, along with Kearney missing on a trio of corner-kick opportunities, that kept the match at a draw.

“It’s tough in these conditions to keep a team out for an entire half, and that’s kind of what happened,” Mather said. “They kept the pressure on us in the second half to the point where they finally found one.”

After Perez’s goal, Norfolk nearly had the equalizer in the same minute, but a catch save kept the lead with the visitors. Kearney had a shot to double its lead, but Eisenhauer made yet another ground-level save.

“Gracie Perez has been that go-to girl. I think she’s had about four goals that way this season,” Rowe said.

That turned out to be all the difference between a pair of teams which entered with matching 3-6 records and coming off of consecutive losses.

Before the second half slowed into a defensive struggle, it featured an outburst of offense that included the Panthers twice taking the lead, only to see the Bearcats respond with equalizers.

Tessa Gall and Shee Say scored for Norfolk. Kierstynn Garner and and Kensley Slaymaker answered for Kearney.

Kearney goalie Shelby Prascher was credited with three saves.