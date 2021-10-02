Despite injuries, Loper soccer pulls away with win

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney freshman Angelina Iocca headed in a corner taken by sophomore Cammie Davis in the 101st minute to lift the Lopers to a 2-1 win over Newman University Friday night at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

The injury-depleted Lopers (2-7-0, 1-1-0) earned their first MIAA win in 2021 and avenged two spring setbacks to the Jets (0-6-1, 0-2-0).

“The team deserves nothing more than that. They work hard every day in practice and with all the injuries we’re facing right now … this is a great boost for them and kind of a reward for their never-give-up attitude,” said UNK head coach Chloe Roberts.

The Lopers tallied the game winner off a set piece just a minute into the second overtime period. Davis set up in the right corner and placed the ball to the center of the box where Iocca came in and headed it past Newman keeper Jackie Lari. It marks Iocca’s first collegiate goal with Davis notching her third point of the fall.

Davis started the scoring with a goal from around 15 yards out eight minutes into the second half. The Jets fail to clear the ball and Davis found the lower right corner of the net.

The Lopers were poised for a 1-0 win in regulation but the Jets tallied a goal at 87:20 to force extra time.