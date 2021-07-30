Six players with Tri-City Storm ties selected in NHL Draft

KEARNEY נA record-tying six players with ties to the Tri-City Storm organization were selected at the NHL Draft, which was conducted virtually for the second straight year and featured fifty picks from the United States Hockey League.

Six players with ties to the Storm organization were also selected in the 2006, 2019 and 2020 NHL Drafts. Matthew Knies was Tri-City’s highest selection this year, going 57th overall in the second round to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carter Mazur went 70th in the third round to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Guillaume Richard 101st in the fourth round. And the Minnesota Wild picked up Nate Benoit 182nd overall in the sixth round.

Chase Clark was the next pick after Benoit, going to the Washington Capitals and the final selection with Storm ties was Arsenii Sergeev, picked 205th by the Calgary Flames.

Knies appeared in 90 games with the Storm from 2018-2021. He scored 31 goals and notched 56 assists.

He was named to the U.S Junior Select Team for the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and won a Bronze Medal at the event.