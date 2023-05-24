LINCOLN, NE — Tickets for the 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game are now on sale online at the Nebraska Shrine Bowl's official website.

The all-star football game featuring graduated Nebraska high shool seniors will be played June 3, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

General admission game tickets are $15 and service fees. Club-level tickets in the mezzanine area are available for $35.

Tickets are not required for children under the age of 2.

Tickets can also be purchased on game day at Foster Field Box Office.

Military and first responders can contact the Shrine Bowl office direct, at (402) 477-8908, for a special discount ticket offer of $10 each, advance sale. Students are also eligible for the special discount ticket offer with proof of a valid school ID.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl also includes the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band camp. The week also includes the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp, which culminates with performances at the game.

Other bowl weekend activities include the Players' Awards Banquet and the state’s largest Shrine Parade.