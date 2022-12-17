Shelton topples GICC at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic

HASTINGS— Shelton pulled off its best performance of the season by getting its biggest win, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 62-52.

The Bulldogs are two classes below the Crusaders, and their six-foot eight-inch center Bowdie Fox towered over any player on the court for Shelton.

Also going against Shelton was top player Will Roe being out after sustaining an injury during football season, leading to the Bulldogs only playing six players with underclassmen filling the bench.

Despite the apparent advantages, Shelton controlled the game from start to finish, using an aggressive approach to pull ahead.

"We took it to the lane, which opened up other people," Shelton head coach Will Reutzel said. "We didn't settle down, even though we were short a guy, everybody did a great job, and got tough points, it wasn't just easy stuff,"

The height disadvantage proved to be a non-factor, as the high-jumping Shelton forward Ben Myers locked down the low block.

"We have a guy who's going to make state high jump who was guarding him," Reutzel said. "If you can lob over him, good job. We're going to have him up front and it's going to be hard to lob over a guy who can pretty much reach 11-foot,"

The game was tight early, with the Crusaders leading 15-11 after one, thanks to a three-pointer, and a steal-and-score right at the buzzer.

The second quarter was when Shelton jumped ahead, with consistent trips to the free throw line opening up the offense for a late run to take a 29-24 lead into the half.

"That's just how they play," Reutzel said. "Since youth basketball they've been aggressive."

Out of halftime, the Bulldogs roared further ahead with their best defensive quarter of the year. The Crusaders scored only two points, and ended the quarter down 44-26, all-but sealing their fate barring a massive comeback.

"We kind of lucked out when they didn't make shots," Reutzel said. "We played tough defense, talked, played the basics of man defense with some 1-3-1 as well. Our guys can defend decent for Class D guards, so we made them take tough shots,"

Ashton Simmons led the way with 22 points on seven-for-15 shooting, making a team-high six free throws.

Riley Bombeck and Quinn Cheney added 14 points apiece.

The Bulldogs shot 41% from the field, sank three three-point shots and made 15 free throws.

Bearcats win sixth straight, beat Elkhorn North

Kearney High saw a Ben Johnson dunk mere seconds after the opening tip and never saw that lead slip away in its 68-56 win over Elkhorn North.

Some crafty outside shooting and tight defensive pressure amped up the lead, with Kearney jumping ahead double-digits.

After a dry spell in the late second and early third saw the lead dwindle to six, but big threes from Johnson and Asher Endorf got the lead out of striking distance once more.

"We got off to a good start, playing fast and fun," Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said. "Kind of sputtered there, we're not playing a ton of guys right now, so that's something to do with tired legs and we've got to find a way to be better in the second half,"

Johnson led the way with 21 points, Karter Lee continued his hot shooting streak with 16 and Endorf retained his solid play with 12 points.

The win puts Kearney at 6-1 on the season, a hearty mark early.

"We definitely can't be satisfied," Beranek said. "We're in a spot where we need to come out of Christmas break and play some tough HAC opponents. Hopefully this gave us confidence to clean up some stuff and keep this going."

Stars squeeze out victory over Sandy Creek

The opening matchup of the day set the tone well for the rest of the tournament with a thrilling fourth quarter.

Kearney Catholic won a rock fight against Sandy Creek, winning 35-34.

The Stars were up at half, and jumped ahead nine in the third quarter before a ferocious Cougar run gave Sandy Creek the lead in the early fourth.

Sandy Creek led for most of the fourth, before Kearney Catholic broke through on the free throw line to tie the game with a minute remaining.

Soon thereafter, Sandy Creek's Ethan Shaw drew a foul with 32.1 to go, and split his free throws, putting the Cougars up one.

Then, Landon Edeal drew a blocking foul inside with 7.7 to go, making both of his free throws to give Kearney Catholic the one-point lead.

The defense took away Sandy Creek's primary option on the last play, forcing a catch-and-shoot three that Owen Axmann blocked to preserve the victory.

Amherst cruises to win over Adams Central

In the nightcap, Amherst put on an offensive clinic, making seven three-pointers in its 51-36 win.

Tayje Hadwiger led the way, as one of three Broncos in double figures, making two threes in his 16-point performance. Nolan Eloe and Scout Simmons matched with two threes of his own, finishing with 12 and 10 points respectively.

The game was wrapped up well before the fourth quarter, with Amherst taking a 33-15 lead into the period.

After Hadwiger led the Broncos to a 42-17 lead, the second unit rounded out the game on a dominant win.

Amherst stays undefeated at 6-0, sending Adams Central home with its first loss of the season at 5-1.

Doniphan-Trumbull controls game against Minden

Doniphan-Trumbull wasted no time jumping ahead in its 63-49 win over Minden. The Cardinals scored 23 in the first quarter, and 38 in the first half.

The freshman tandem of Jack Poppe and Parker Volk carried the Cardinals ahead, with Poppe scoring 22, and Volk adding 15.

Minden played better in the second half, winning both quarters by one point.

Caden Bradley led the Whippets with 16 points, taking advantage of his size mismatch down low.

Braiden Schroeder and Brycen Schwenka each added seven points.

The loss drops Minden to 3-3 on the year. Doniphan-Trumbull improves to 7-0 on the season, with Minden delivering its second-closest game of the year.