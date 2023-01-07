Shelton knocks off GICC at Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase

KEARNEY – The Shelton girls remained undefeated by knocking off a team from two classes above, besting Grand Island Central Catholic 36-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday in Kearney.

GICC jumped off to an early 15-5 lead, with 3-pointers from Gracie Woods and low-block play from Carolyn Maser and Lucy Ghaifan building the lead.

In the second quarter, Shelton locked in on defense, and got to the line to shave the lead down.

"We kept fighting, they don't know any different," Shelton head coach Jeff Thober said. "It's what they've always done."

Late in the half, Shelton began to see the ball go in the net. Freshman Erin Gegg stepped up in the moment, hitting a big three, and Mayte Meza's expert drive to the basket made the GICC lead one headed into halftime.

In the second half, Shelton's depth helped be the difference. The Bulldogs went 10 deep, rotating players in and out throughout crunch time.

"It was big, every time we had a girl tired there was another one ready to take her place," Thober said. "We were able to keep our energy and come back. I can't describe how much depth means in games like these."

GICC went up six, but three straight baskets gave Shelton its first lead of the second half at 29-28.

Therein a battle ensued between Ghaifan and Emmilly Berglund in the low post, with Ghaifan getting to the basket to tie the game at 32, but Berglund scored back-to-back baskets in response.

The Shelton lead was at 36-32, putting the weight on the defense's shoulders to hold the game.

The defense was up to the task. It first held GICC scoreless on a possession that lasted around a minute, and Alia Gomez stopped offense with a clutch block.

Ghaifan had a late layup to make the lead 36-34, with GICC getting a last look with seven seconds left after a missed free throw.

"We knew we had to stop them first. We were smart and physical down there and helped at the right times," Thober said. "The right people helped, and we were able to contain them, even when we were outmatched in size."

The defense down low forced a final miss, playing tough while avoiding a foul for Shelton's biggest win of the season.

"This gives them a lot of confidence," Thober said. "A lot of these girls have been here before but we're playing some freshman that haven't, so this is a big boost for them."

MaKenna Willis won offensive player of the game, leading the team in scoring, where Berglund's play down low won her the defensive player of the game award.