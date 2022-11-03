Shelton holds off Diller-Odell rally to advance

LINCOLN — It was a tale of two halves.

In the first two sets of Thursday's Class D2 state touranment quarterfinals, Shelton had the clear upper edge, outplaying Diller-Odell thoroughly in its 25-11, 25-16 victories.

In the last two sets, things changed tremendously. Diller-Odell (29-6) won the third 25-20, and forced overtime in the fourth set, falling just short in the 29-27 marathon.

Shelton (31-2) never trailed in the first set, and its lead grew as large as 14. An early 9-3 run in Set 2 became all the difference Shelton needed, nursing a lead that went as large as 10 in the victory.

In the set that could have decided a sweep, Diller-Odell jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and successfully kept the Bulldogs at bay the rest of the way. Shelton never led in the set, but did force a 12-12 tie.

The Griffins then took full control with a 3-0 run, never letting the lead slip below two as they went into the fourth set with newfound momentum on their side.

"We've had that problem all season where we'll come out on fire the first two sets and in the third set we get a little bit complacent," Shelton head coach Alie Kropp said.

Shelton instantly recaptured said momentum, going up 8-2. However, the Griffins slid back in the game by slowly chipping away at the lead, with the Bulldog advantage hovering between three and five.

Shelton still seemed in control, especially going up 22-18. Diller-Odell got a few points closer, but a touch on a block attempt put the lead at 23-20. Shelton served the ensuing ball in the net, and the Griffins got the next two points with Karli Heidemann tying the match at 23.

A block up front gave Diller-Odell the 24-23 lead, but Shelton blocked right back to send the match into overtime.

Heidemann gave the Griffins another match point opportunity, with a spike to give Diller-Odell a 26-25 lead. Dru Niemack stayed calm under pressure, tying it back up and scoring the next point to give Shelton the lead. Both teams would trade big blocks up front, with Shelton returning in front 28-27.

After an intense rally, Niemack slammed the winner down, sending shock over the Diller-Odell crowd.

Niemack had 18 kills in the game, second to Jalyn Branson's 20.

Branson, a freshman, made the most of her opportunity on the big stage, helping Shelton win in its first State tournament appearance since 2007.

"She's an all-around player for us and she has been all season," Kropp said. "She's started since the beginning an I knew she would be relaxed and levelheaded today."

MaKenna Willis also stepped up, having a game-high 47 set assists.

Shelton has officially made its mark at state, defeating a Diller-Odell side that has claimed two of the last three state championships. The moment was not too big for Shelton, who had experience on the state level with most of its players making state basketball a year ago, and the team is ready for a semifinal showdown against Howells-Dodge.

"It means a ton to our town, our community and our school to be here," Kropp said. "We'll prepare just like we did for Diller-Odell, and be ready to go."