KEARNEY– Seven of Kearney High's finest athletes officially put an end to their recruiting process on Wednesday, signing letters of intent to compete at the next level.

"I really love getting the formality over with, I can just focus on softball now," Peru State softball commit Jaylin Harsh said.

All seven athletes are staying in-state for their schools.

Kearney basketball standout Tatum Rusher is headed to Doane, multi-sport star Ben Cumpston is taking his talents to Nebraska Wesleyan for track, baseball's Brodie Arnold is off to Midland and Jaxson Romero will play soccer at Columbus' Central Community College.

Softball had three athletes signing, with Grace Sievers going to Northeast Community College and the twin sister tandem of Jaylin and Kaylee Harsh will stay together at Peru State.

Each signee delivered a short statement, detailing why they made their choice, including glowing comments about the coaching staffs and academics.

For Rusher, the coaching staff is what sold the basketball star on Doane.

"They were so welcoming and so patient," Rusher said. "They went to my home games and away games, which showed their support. The coaches stuck out more than any other coaches and I thought that was a sign,"

The Tigers first reached out over the summer, watching Rusher in a club basketball game, where she went on a visit shortly thereafter.

Also helping was a guard-centered offense, that Rusher's skills fit well in, with the fast and loose style of play being similar to the Bearcats' offensive philosophy.

For the Harsh twins, Jaylin was swayed for Peru State because it offered the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) program she wants, and a softball team that wanted both her and Kaylee.

"Playing together in college is something that we always hoped that we'd be able to do so to be able to do it is a dream come true," Jaylin Harsh said. "She's my best friend so having along with me to lean on and push me to be better will be great,"

Both Harsh twins played a variety of positions in their Bearcat careers, with Jaylin being primarily shortstop, and Kaylee playing second base and around the outfield, but they're ready to contribute in any way the coach wants.

Also announced at the event, was Kearney winning the 2022-23 NSAA Multi-Activity Student Participation Award. The Bearcats tied with Norfolk, but have 21 more athletes than the Panthers despite sponsoring three fewer sports.