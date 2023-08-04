KEARNEY— At home over the pandemic, David and Cheryl Probst of Fremont were watching cornhole on television, when Cheryl quipped to David:

“When we retire we should go on the national cornhole circuit,”

David told his children, who gifted them a cornhole board and bags for Christmas, and the Probsts have been playing since that point forward, winning their third straight mixed doubles competition in the Nebraska Senior Games.

Last year, the Probsts went to the American Cornhole League national contest in Fort Lauderdale, just hoping for a nice vacation.

They got that, as well as some hardware to take back with them. They won the national mixed doubles, with Cheryl finishing second in the women’s competition.

Having only played the game for four years, playing every day, and facing different levels of competition, is the key to getting better.

“We’ve played some people who are younger and much better than we are,” Cheryl said. “It teaches you to be competitive and you have to work a little harder at it,”

Before retirement, they started playing a few games after work, and kept it up post-retirement.

“It’s more of a retirement recreation than anything,” Dave Probst said. “It gets us off the couch,”

The more they watched on TV, they saw different bags being used, eventually using GameChanger brand cornhole bags, and being gifted bag carriers for Christmas.

From there, they’ve entered in local contests, leagues and three straight Nebraska State games.

Winning the first two times, Dave was questioning making it back for the three-peat after hurting his back the first week in June, and only throwing again this week.

After talking with other competitors who wanted to know how to throw, Dave’s demonstration helped him as much as it helped them.

“I worked with them on correct technique and it made me throw better,” Dave Probst said. “I focused a lot better and I went up higher points-per-round after working with them,”

The Probsts enjoyed their threepeat, and the daytrip while visiting with familiar faces around the competition.

Those at the Nebraska Senior Games cornhole event were not just local Nebraskans.

Jose and Cathy Soto came up from El Paso, Texas, their first time back in Kearney for the Senior Games in ten years, stopping by after being in Des Moines.

The Sotos love spending their time looking for these local events in America’s smaller cities.

“I’d rather come here than go to Disney World,” Jose Soto said. “What I like about coming here is the people, everybody that you meet is very positive, and every town has its own story”

“To me that’s what America is. Too many people fly over it,”

Not just limited to cornhole, the Sotos look to compete in whatever events they can find, hoping to see more of the country.

Even with a repertoire including several states, Kearney stands out in their mind.

“You’ve really got a gem here,” Jose Soto said. “The pace of life isn’t ridiculous. You’re not in a rat race. If you can get work here, stay here”

“Except for the winters, I don’t know how bad they are.”