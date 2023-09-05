SUMNER— Three unbeaten volleyball teams entered the Sumner gymnasium on Tuesday, with only Overton ending the day unblemished.

In the triangular between S-E-M, Overton and Axtell, the Eagles delivered two-set sweeps to each of its foes.

"It's fun, it's excited for the girls. We knew this was going to be a tough week, and they came together," Overton head coach Hayley Ryan said. "They were challenged, and I felt the girls rose to the challenge,"

Both Overton and S-E-M swept Axtell, setting up a high-stakes clash in the final match.

In the first set, the teams shared momentum early, playing their way to six ties.

Then, the Mustangs began to pull ahead, S-E-M held the lead for the middle portion of the set, stretching it to 17-12, which prompted an Overton timeout.

Then, the Eagles soared back, tying the game at 18. S-E-M then called timeout, but Overton continued the momentum, going for a 7-3 run to close the set.

Large runs were in the cards all day for Overton, who unleashed a 13-0 run in the middle of its second set against Axtell, boosted by the Eagles' height advantage.

In the second set against S-E-M, the competitive fire was apparent from both sides, with the Mustangs weathering and countering each Overton point.

The lead never got larger than a brief three-point Overton advantage, with the teams in a sprint down the stretch.

Late in the set, S-E-M grabbed a 21-19 lead in the frenetic gymnasium, but a service error stopped the rally, keeping the outcome in the balance and tensions high.

"Anything can happen in the final points," Ryan said.

The Mustangs swiped momentum, going up 24-23 after a lengthy, high-stakes volley, but a service error on the set point knotted things up again.

In the 24-24 point, Natalie Wood delivered a booming kill, giving Overton its first chance at match point.

The Eagles converted, with Wood finding the middle of the defense for the game-winner.

"We got out of system, and they started placing the ball really well and we didn't adjust," S-E-M head coach Tammy Kenton said. "You just can't have unforced errors, and a team like Overton will make you have unforced errors,"

Wood had nine kills, and JoLee Ryan led the team with 13.

Ashlyn Florell led the squad with 13 digs and 24 assists, also adding the team's only ace.

"It's a team effort, especially when you've got that kind of talent on the court on both sides," Hayley Ryan said. "You have to play as a team and not let up, and fight through those challenging moments,"

The high-tempo showdown was important, showing the teams with postseason expectations the level of play it takes to succeed against top teams.

"Anytime you play Sumner this season they're going to be a challenge, and Axtell is scrappy, so we were excited to come out on top tonight," Hayley Ryan said.

The experience was also important for Axtell.

Although the Wildcats lost both matches (25-18, 25-12 to Overton, 25-17, 25-15 to S-E-M), they got a look at two top teams, seeing what needs correcting and sharpening their defensive skills against two skilled attacks.

"I told them we're not going to see two teams like that again until the conference tournament," Axtell head coach Brad Nelson said. "It's good for us, you get better by playing teams like that,"

Nelson noted the defense as an area of positivity for the Wildcats, while citing aggressiveness as something the squad will strive to improve in.