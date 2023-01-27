Second-half run not enough for Holdrege against Ogallala

KEARNEY – When Holdrege and Ogallala met for the first time this season, Ogallala won by 51 points. That was not the case the second time around.

The Dusters gave Ogallala all it could handle Friday night in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference and Kearney High, but couldn't get over the hump in an 80-68 Ogallala victory.

The first half was all Ogallala, with the Dusters falling behind by 23 at the break.

Then, during halftime, a flip switched in the locker room.

"That was the hardest I've been on them all year at halftime," Holdrege coach Brandt Runge said. "We weren't acting like a team that could play with them. We came out with a deer-in-the-headlights look, and I told them you play your heart out this second half and see what happens."

Things flipped early, particularly on the outside. Garret Johnson nailed four 3-point shots in the third quarter.

"That's our bread and butter. First half we were razzled, second half we played our brand of basketball," Runge said. "We were letting the press get to us, not doing stuff we normally do, and second half we played within ourselves and good things happened."

Holdrege closed the gap to 10, but Ogallala dug in and made plays to stay on top.

In the closing 30 seconds of the third quarter, Holdrege got to inbound the ball down 10 after a foul. Instead of shaving the lead to single digits, the inbounds was stolen for a quick two, and Ogallala hit a shot near the buzzer after a Duster miss to go up 14.

The fourth quarter saw another opportunity where down seven, Holdrege forced a turnover, but ended up turning it over right back, and Ogallala put the game away at the line.

"It's a shame that we played as poor of a game as we did in the first half," Runge said. "If it had been a 12-point game instead of a 23-point game, it would have came down to the wire,"

Coy Swanson led the Dusters with 21 points with five made 3-pointers. Johnson finished with 19, also burying five triples. Jackson Hinrichs provided valuable leadership, taking charge in the locker room and finishing with 10 points.

The loss cuts Holdrege a round short of the Southwest Conference championship, but the Dusters have reasons to maintain their spirits.

"My key takeaway was that my kids should be confident that they could play with any team in the state," Runge said. "We just played the No. 1 team toe-to-toe. If we can play with Ogallala we can play with anybody. We're playing the best basketball we have all year,"