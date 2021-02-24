S-E-M uses fast start, holds off Pleasanton

LOOMIS — S-E-M started on the right foot. From there it was a matter of hanging on by the fingertips.

Making 10 of 17 free throws in the final six minutes, the Mustangs fought off Pleasanton 63-54 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the D2-8 Subdistrict Tournament at Loomis.

S-E-M will play Loomis in the final on Thursday. Loomis defeated Wilcox-Hildreth in the first game, 75-35.

The Mustangs, the tournament’s second seed, would like to play Thursday’s game the way they started off against the Bulldogs. Fast-break layups, three-point shots and crisp ball movement fueled a 23-point first quarter and a nine-point lead.

“We got off to a really good start, really fast and pushed the tempo really well for the first quarter,” S-E-M coach Darby Line said. “And then we kind of had a few turnovers that slowed us down.”

S-E-M pushed the lead to 28-14 early in the second quarter before their game lost its rhythm. An 8-0 run by the Bulldogs cut the lead to four points before halftime.

Creyton Line led the Mustangs with 25 points, hitting five three-pointers. Kellen Eggleston added 18.