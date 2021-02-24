S-E-M uses fast start, holds off Pleasanton

LOOMIS — S-E-M started on the right foot. From there it was a matter of hanging on by the fingertips.
Making 10 of 17 free throws in the final six minutes, the Mustangs fought off Pleasanton 63-54 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the D2-8 Subdistrict Tournament at Loomis.
S-E-M will play Loomis in the final on Thursday. Loomis defeated Wilcox-Hildreth in the first game, 75-35.
The Mustangs, the tournament’s second seed, would like to play Thursday’s game the way they started off against the Bulldogs. Fast-break layups, three-point shots and crisp ball movement fueled a 23-point first quarter and a nine-point lead.
“We got off to a really good start, really fast and pushed the tempo really well for the first quarter,” S-E-M coach Darby Line said. “And then we kind of had a few turnovers that slowed us down.”
S-E-M pushed the lead to 28-14 early in the second quarter before their game lost its rhythm. An 8-0 run by the Bulldogs cut the lead to four points before halftime.
Creyton Line led the Mustangs with 25 points, hitting five three-pointers. Kellen Eggleston added 18.
“Kellen played really well inside and was really physical. He got a lot of rebounds for us,” Darby Line said. “They kind of backed in on our bigs and left (Creyton) open and he knocked them down.”
Post player Carson Rohde added 10 points, but the key for the Mustangs was holding Pleasanton’s posts, Blake Wilson and Carter Klein, to a combined 16 points.
However, Pleasanton’s guards Treven Wendt and Kobe Martenson did their part to bring the Bulldogs back into the game, scoring 17 points apiece.
They had Pleasanton back within three with a little more than two minutes to go and Wendt fouled out with 1:23 left as the Mustangs finished out the win at the free-throw line.
S-E-M 63, Pleasanton 54
Score by Quarters
S-E-M (11-7)23 8 16 16 — 63
Pleasanton (9-13)14 11 9 20 — 54
S-E-M — Creyton Line 25, Kellen Eggleston 18, Carson Rohde 10, Jayson Guthard 5, Noah Eggleston 3, Trevor Whitesel 2.
PLEASANTON — Treven Wendt 17, Kobe Martenson 17, Blake Wilson 11, Carter Klein 5, Kray Kingston 2, Wyatt Reese 2.