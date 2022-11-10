S-E-M set for playoff rematch at Parkview Christian

KEARNEY — S-E-M and Parkview Christian have had one result closer than 20 points all season. For both teams, that game was against each other in S-E-M’s 20-16 win on Sept. 9.

Since then both teams have torn through their respective competition, setting up a playoff rematch Friday in Lincoln where the first matchup took place.

“We’ve been in that locker room, we’ve been on that field,” S-E-M head coach Shane Hrasky “Even though it is an away game, its not as bad as it could be,”

The first game was also an outlier in that neither team scored more than 20 points. The next-lowest total for each team is 46 for S-E-M and 43 for Parkview Christian

Hrasky expects another low-scoring, close affair Friday afternoon.

“I expect the same thing, it’s going to be cold and windy, so I expect a low scoring game,” Hrasky said.

With the Friday afternoon forecast in Lincoln showing 25-degree weather with 17 mph winds, the forecast certainly suggests a close slugfest.

Although the team hasn’t been in a tight situation since that early September night, Hrasky has stressed the importance of a short memory, staying calm and taking care of the ball to keep the team on track.

The defense will have its hands full with Patriot running back Chandler Page. In the earlier matchup, Page anchored the offense with 78 yards and a touchdown, but was injured in the game, only ending up with four carriers and missing the next game.

Since, Page has been on a tear, averaging 131 rushing yards a game with a team-high eight touchdowns.

On defense, he has one interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.

Anthony Page and Jason Supenchek also boost the unit, with Anthony Page having three fumble recoveries and Supenchek leading the team with two sacks.

“They run the ball well and play really good defense and both of those really slow the game down,” Hrasky said. “We have to do the little things right, get off your blocks and wrap up on tackles.”

The other offensive star is quarterback Elijah Colbert, who is completing passes at a 60 percent clip with a total passer rating of 129.7. The Patriots have used his arm to score the majority of their touchdowns through the air, with Colbert throwing 14 touchdowns on the season.

With Colbert and Chandler Page, Parkview Christian has a double-pronged offensive attack to test the opposing defense.

S-E-M is also planning a balanced attack, hoping to execute on its vision by keeping the defense off-balance to put up points.

Quarterback Noah Eggleston has thrown 37 touchdowns passes for the Mustangs with 12 of those caught by his twin brother, Kellen. Noah is also S-E-M’s leading rusher.

“Hopefully the weather doesn’t dictate too much what we need to do,” Hrasky said. “Whether is run or pass we’ll do what we need to get the job done.”