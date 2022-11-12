S-E-M eliminated by Parkview Christian in season's only defeat

LINCOLN — Heading into Friday, Parkview Christian had but one blemish on its season. On September 9, the Patriots suffered their only defeat in a 20-16 to S-E-M.

In the Class D6 State semifinal, Parkview Christian returned the favor, eliminating S-E-M with a 40-22 win to eliminate the Mustangs.

Chandler Page, who was absent for the second half of the opening matchup after an injury, proved to be the missing link to get the Patriots over the S-E-M hurdle.

Page had five rushing touchdowns in the game, single-handedly outscoring S-E-M.

On a below-freezing day with steady wind, the S-E-M offense opened the game just as cold.

The Mustangs entered halftime scoreless, failing on fourth down four times in the opening half.

Parkview Christian knew how to take advantage of the shorter field, feeding the defense with a healthy helping of Page. Page took a sweep from 14 yards out to the outside corner for the game’s first touchdown. The Patriots’ next drive had a bit longer to go, but Page kickstarted the drive with a 57 yard rush on a flip play that went down to the one yard line. Page punched it in the next play, putting S-E-M in an early hole.

Late in the second, another run-heavy drive found paydirt, with Brayden Bayliss being the culprit, jumping the lead to 19 before the half.

S-E-M then countered with its best drive of the day, but an inopportune unsportsmanlike conduct penalty took the Mustangs out of scoring range, where an Anthony Page strip sack gave possession back to Parkview Christian.

The Mustangs appeared to have learned little from its first half miscues, throwing an interception on their opening possession, but the team soon kicked it into gear.

Kellen Eggleston broke into the backfield and recovered a fumbled snap to give S-E-M life. Eggleston launched a big run into Patriot territory, where Maddox Jones took a handoff to the end zone from three yards away.

Parkview Christian answered the rally with a massive drive. First avoiding a fourth-and-19 situation after a defensive pass interference call, then scoring on a 57-yard rush by Chandler Page down the left sideline.

One play later, Kellen Eggleston one-upped that play with a 65-yard touchdown run that saw him avoid two defenders in the backfield and reverse directions for the touchdown.

In typical six-man fashion, Parkview Christian responded with a big play by Page. On the final snap of the third quarter, Chandler Page gained 46 yards on a third-and-nine. On the first snap of the fourth quarter, Chandler Page dragged defenders into the end zone with him from eight yards out.

The duel from Chandler Page and Eggleston had its next punch thrown thirteen seconds later, when Eggleston went untouched on a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The duel then turned to the other side of the ball. Ryan Arbuthnot jumped on a fumbled handoff in the Patriot backfield, giving S-E-M the ball on the Patriots’ 28-yard line.

S-E-M almost gave it right back on a toss play fumble of its own, but it emerged from the bottom of the pile with the ball. That did not help the Mustangs’ field position, forcing a third-and-26. An incomplete pass and insufficient run from Eggleston snapped the comeback attempt in its tracks.

A three-yard touchdown by Chandler Page and subsequent Toby Fulks interception sent the game into kneeldown territory for Parkview Christian.

The season is still a rousing success for S-E-M, who reached its first semifinal since 1992 and reached double-digit wins for the first time in over a decade.