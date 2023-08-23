HASTINGS — A rookie Nebraska cowboy won the bareback riding at the 32nd annual Oregon Trail Rodeo.

Gauge McBride, Kearney, scored 79 points on the Korkow Rodeos horse Gunpowder to win the pro rodeo held in Hastings this weekend.

Hastings is just one of a string of rodeos the 21-year-old has had success at, in his rookie year in the PRCA. He won Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell in July and Kansas Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg, Kan., earlier this month, placed second in Coffeyville, Kan. this week, and won third in Abilene, Kan. in early August.

A 2022 graduate of Panola College in Carthage, Texas, he’s ranked second in the Prairie Circuit standings and in the top fifty in the PRCA world standings.

McBride excelled in high school rodeo as well, winning three state bareback riding titles (2017-18, 2020) and a bull riding title in 2020, his senior year.

This is his second year of PRCA competition, and he’s gaining experience as he goes down the road.

“It’s been a lot of learning this year,” he said. “There a lot of things I would change but that’s what I have next year for.”

One of the things he’ll change is strategy for entering rodeos; McBride competed in Gooding, Idaho, on Aug. 19 then had to be in Hastings on Aug. 20. It’s a 15-hour drive; he and a friend drove straight through, leaving Idaho at 8:30 pm on Saturday night and pulling into Hastings at about noon on Sunday.

He’s also gotten over being nervous at the big rodeos. “The first time at those big rodeos, I was nerved up, but this year I was more relaxed.”

Winning cures a lot of ills, too. “Winning helps a lot. It makes it more fun.”

And the rodeo lifestyle is a good one.

“It’s the fun of the game, too, going around and having a great time at these rodeos, and being with your buddies every night. It’s something I don’t think you can get anywhere else,” he said.

McBride is second in the race for the PRCA Rookie of the Year in the bareback riding, but there’s no chance of overtaking the number one man, Keenan Hayes. Hayes is not only ranked first in the rookie race but is first in the world standings.

In his senior year of high school, McBride was the 2020 high school state wrestling champion in his weight class.

