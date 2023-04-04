KEARNEY– For the first time this season, the Kearney High girls needed extra time to decide a game.

Against Norfolk, who had played four overtime games, including three shootouts the Bearcats went the distance with regulation ending in a scoreless tie.

Despite being newcomers to extra time, Kearney managed it perfectly. Freshman Reese Holscher rolled the ball past the diving keeper, for the only score in the 1-0 victory.

Karsyn Worley earned the game-winning assist.

"We talked in our break that we've got to find the corner," Kearney head coach Lerrin Rowe said. "Their keeper is a stud, the girls knew that coming in because they played her last year as well. Shooting it high wasn't getting us any luck, so we had to get it low,"

The four-back with a sweeper defense from the Panthers kept things close, as well as standout play with the keeper switching the offense toward the outside.

However, it Kearney's original plan which shone in overtime, with the score coming up the middle.

The marathon game also had to battle windy conditions in the 40s, giving the team useful experience, particularly on the back line which played the whole game.

"That's draining for them, they fought through those elements," Rowe said. "Honestly I didn't notice the wind as much tonight. I anticipated Norfolk to boot it a bit more and they didn't as much, so I thought our girls played well into it and with it,"

Strong defense helped both teams, with Kearney's back line not allowing much to get to them, including stirring away an attack in the final seconds of overtime.

The challenging, defensive game helped Kearney showcase their offensive and midfield depth, as they kept rotations flowing in overtime.

"That was something we really found refreshing was knowing that we have girls we can use across the board," Rowe said. "This is when it pays to have a full bench."