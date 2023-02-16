RAVENNA – Since dropping its season opener to Amherst, the Ravenna girls have rattled off 23 straight wins. That streak came to a screeching halt on Thursday, with Centura beating the Bluejays 33-23 for the Class D1-9 Subdistrict championship.

The performance was by far the worst offensive showing of the season for Ravenna, shooting 18% in the game. The Bluejays managed only two points in the first quarter, and only marginally improved afterward, with the team high being eight points in the second and fourth quarters.

"We had good looks, had the right girls shooting it, they just didn't go in," Ravenna head coach Noah Maulsby said. "A couple of them were in and out, but you're not going to a win a game against a team as good as Centura when you shoot 18 percent."

The Centura defense was boosted by a mismatch down low, creating hesitancy to drive inside against the 1-2-2. Six-foot senior Sydney Davis particularly caused issues for the Bluejays inside.

The lull offensively spoiled a solid defensive outing, including holding the Centurions to three points in the third quarter.

"Our defense gave us a chance to win," Maulsby said. "It wasn't a lack of effort defensively, and we're going to learn from this offensively."

The defense kept Ravenna in the game in the fourth quarter, where the lead was whittled down to six points, at a 27-21 score.

However, the theme from the night carried through, and Ravenna could not get the big make it needed down the stretch, fueling a Centura win.

Furthering troubles in the fourth, starting contributors Tori Sklenar and Aspyn Wick fouled out.

Despite the disappointing finish to subdistrict play, the Bluejays are looking to use this loss as motivation in the last practices ahead of the district final.

"Losses are not the end of the world, sometimes they can be a motivator," Maulsby said. "I think we're going to be very focused to finish the year."