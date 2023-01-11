Ravenna claims back-to-back last second wins over Minden

If Ravenna’s games against Minden had ended mere seconds earlier, it could have been a Whippet sweep. Instead, the Bluejays claimed two thrilling victories in the final seconds, capping off two incredible games.

Sarah McKeon’s three point shot found the bottom of the net with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime, leading to the girls’ 45-44 win.

Kaden Broderson found his way to the line with 0.2 seconds left, missing the first but getting a friendly roll on the second, as the boys won 51-50 in regulation.

On one side of the gym elation, on the other, heartbreak.

“When that goes in it takes the wind of you a little bit,” Minden girls head coach Taylor Maulsby said. “Its hard to be on that side of it, but it was a really good basketball game, both are hopefully state tournament teams down the road, sucks it comes down to a shot, but hats off to Ravenna,”

The Ravenna girls team had a tough hill to climb, as it fell behind early. After taking a 2-0 lead in the opening minute, the Bluejays would not lead again until overtime.

Minden’s low post game, and tenaciousness on the offensive glass, opened up a 21-10 lead into the break.

Tori Sklenar and the Bluejays would not go down quietly, with Sklenar scoring nine in the third quarter to inch the teams closer. Ravenna also tightened up on defense, looking to break the lead little-by-little.

“It wasn’t a big run that got us going, it went back and forth,” Ravenna head coach Noah Maulsby said. “As soon as Tori got that first and-1, you could see it in her face that now it’s time to go,”

In the fourth quarter, neither team could pull ahead. Minden had a four point lead, but a three-pointer and late free throws from Kennedy Hurt tied the game at 35, where it stayed until the buzzer.

Along came overtime, where a Sklenar three pointer gave Ravenna the lead it had been missing, going up 38-37. After a lengthy possession proved fruitless for Minden, Morgyn Fiddelke stepped up to the line with 19 seconds left.

She made one of two, sending possession back to Minden. Trinity Houchin, who was scoreless since the first period, got the kick out pass and drove to the hoop, drawing a foul and making both foul shots for another overtime.

The free throw line was the early factor in the double overtime period. Sloane Beck made two at the line, giving Minden a three-point lead with 50 seconds left.

Sklenar drew a blocking foul, cutting the lead to one with 23 seconds left. Then with 11 ticks to go, Minden split a pair at the line, giving Ravenna a timeout to draw up one last look to tie or take the lead.

Things didn’t go according to plan, as the play was designed for man defense, but when Noah Maulsby saw Kennedy Hurt in “attack mode”, he decided to forgo a timeout and let the game play itself out.

Hurt made a pass to Kellie Huryta in the corner, who instantly found McKeon beyond the arc. Letting go of the ball with 2.5 seconds left, the open shot fell true.

“If there’s one girl on our team who the moment’s not too big for her, its Sarah,” Noah Maulsby said. “As soon as it left her hand I knew it was going to be good,”

Ravenna boys hold off Minden comeback

In the boys game, it was Ravenna who got off to the big start, leading 23-5 in the early second quarter.

“We didn’t do anything special, we just did a lot of little things right,” Ravenna head coach James Habe said. “But it was a Jekyll and Hyde of two different halves,”

At the end of the first half, Ravenna led 32-13. That didn’t last for long.

Minden slashed the lead to 37-32 by the end of the third, and was soon gunning for the lead.

“We just needed to play harder, dig down deeper and start guarding,” Minden head coach Carson Blum said. “We were too passive-aggressive in the first half, and in the second half our attitude changed,”

With frequent trips to the line, the Whippets got just that, going up 46-44.

After Ravenna split a pair at the line, more free throws gave Minden a three-point lead with a minute remaining. Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski gave momentum back to a Bluejay squad that desperately needed it, swishing a three from the corner.

“I never felt like were were out of it, but I had a couple “oh no, here we go” moments,” Habe said. “Then Zach hits a big three in a very timely spot, he has ice water in his veins,”

The Bluejays grabbed a one-point lead on a Broderson layup after Minden split a pair of free throws, with the Whippets making just one again on the ensuing possession to tie the game up in the final seconds.

Ravenna called a timeout with 1.7 seconds left, inbounded the ball to Broderson near the hoop, where a foul was necessary to prevent a wide-open look.

The second free throw rimmed in, and Ravenna capped off a night with a flair for the dramatic.

“We knew that they would probably overplay Zach, so we used that to our advantage and got him a little slip,” Habe said. “To his credit, he stepped up and made one, that’s all we needed,”

