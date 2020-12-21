 Skip to main content
Prep Wrestling: Bearcats third in Flatwater Fracas

Drahota

Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota, right, works to turn St. Paul’s Traiton Nelson during their bout Saturday at the Kearney Catholic Duals. Drahota pinned Nelson in 1 minute, 25 seconds.

 Buck Mahoney

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High placed third Saturday at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.

The Bearcats defeated Hastings 48-21 in their pool semifinal but lost to Papillion-La Vista in the final, 37-33.

In the Gold Pool, Kearney defeated Norfolk 40-29, then lost again to Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals, 41-33, before finishing the day with a 45-24 win over Lincoln East.

Archer Heelan (120 pounds) went 5-0 in the tournament with two pins and Carter Abels (182) went 5-0 with five pins. Dario Rodriguez (220) went 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit.

Winning four matches were Beau Hostler (145), Gage Ferguson (152/160) and Caden Johnson (285).

Adams Central wins KCHS dual tournament

KEARNEY — Adams Central defeated St. Paul to win the Kearney Catholic Duals on Saturday. Ravenna placed third.

In the Green pool, the Kearney High junior varsity took first place with Gibbon fourth and Kearney Catholic fifth.

For Ravenna, Hunter Douglas (152 pounds), Payton Reisbeck (160) and Jesse Drahota (182) went 4-0 in the tournament.

For Kearney Catholic Sam Luther (120), Jacob Van Matre (126), Christopher Feldner (152/160) went 3-1.

For the Kearney JV, Tavean Miller (106), Jackson Lavene (126), Adrian Martinez (132), Tate Choplin (138/145) went undefeated.

