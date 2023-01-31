Pius X outruns Kearney in road victory

KEARNEY– As is often said, basketball is a game of runs.

Kearney Hight learned both sides of the saying Tuesday, going on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter, and giving up a 13-2 run to start the fourth.

That Thunderbolt counter became the difference in a 62-54 Pius win.

In that late third quarter surge, Karter Lee and Ben Johnson hit 3-pointers, sending the home bench and crowd into a frenzy.

“That was as fun a run that’s went on in this building this year,” Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said. “We did great at the end of the third, but Pius came out and whapped a three at the start of the fourth. We needed to make longer possessions and not do quick turnovers offensively.”

Hardened by a tough schedule, the Thunderbolts remained active and forced turnovers, leading to heir offensive surge.

The turnover battle was won in part by communication, boosted by a metaphor Pius X head coach Adam Brill does not want his team using in the classroom.

“Something we always tell our kids is, ‘Cheat The Test,’” Brill said. “We’re not advocating for this, but when kids walk the hallways if they have a test third period and a buddy who took it in first, they’re going to ask him what he did.

“Talk about our actions, talk about our personnel. When we talk we become more active and we’re anticipating instead of reacting.”

The possession changes were the difference, as the teams went blow-for-blow in outside shooting.

“Turnovers were the key for the whole game,” Beranek said. “We turned it over in the first half to let them get a lead and again when we got back into it.”

Kearney’s Colton Straka and Pius X’s Jackson Kessler had a brief battle from downtown, with the Thunderbolt lead remaining at three.

Then, the Bearcats ran into a 6-foot 9-inch roadblock down low, with Pius big man Treyson Anderson stifling a shot at the rim with a little under a minute to go.

“He’s a monster,” Beranek said. “He’s a big strong kid and he gets his own rebound if he misses. I thought our kids battled well against him, but he changes the game defensively for us.”

Then the fouling began as Pius took care of the ball to emerge victorious.

Karter Lee led the Bearcats with 14 points, most coming in the second half. Jack Dahlgren had 13 and Straka finished with 10.

Kessler led the Thunderbolts with 17 points, and Adam Searcey followed with 16, including four 3-pointers. Anderson and Nate Schauer had 10 points apeice.