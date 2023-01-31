Pius X girls use big fourth quarter for victory

KEARNEY– The teams were neck-and-neck headed into the fourth quarter, but only Lincoln Pius X went the distance in its 49-43 victory Tuesday night over Kearney High.

The Kearney girls took an early lead in the fourth quarter, riding momentum from a running layup from Kelsey Hatcher at the third quarter buzzer.

But the early defense that helped Kearney build that lead was unsustainable, and Pius figured out how to punish the 1-3-1 zone.

“We got the ball to the baseline not necessarily in the corner as much and we were able to attack up from there,” Pius X head coach Ryan Psota said. “We did a better job on the offensive boards and got closer shots,”

The play of Sara Iburg and Madelyn Navrkal down low fed the Thunderbolt advantage, with sharp passing finding the open lanes.

Iburg tallied 16 points and Navrkal added a solid 13. When the game was at 38-35, Iburg made back-to-back baskets, getting the lead back up to seven.

Rebounding, particularly on free throws, helped the Thunderbolts shut the door on the Bearcats.

“We missed front ends ... to keep it close,” Kearney head coach JD Carson said. “Off those misses they were able to extend it, and we hit some shots but it wasn’t in time,”

Tatum Rusher led Kearney with 12 points as seven Bearcats entered the scoring column, six of whom scored in both halves.

Earlier in the game, Kearney flipped the game from a six point deficit to a five point lead, using its defensive zone strategy effectively.

“We say all the time, stack up those little confidence building wins,” Carson said. “Stack those up on defense, and it hopefully comes over to the offensive side. Unfortunately tonight we didn’t take full advantage of those transition opportunities,”

Pius stayed engaged and battled back, quickly taking a two-point lead after trailing by five at the half. From there, Pius dictated the game’s flow, leading to a fourth quarter to remember.

“We got a win on a long road trip against a really good team on a Tuesday night,” Psota said. “I’m pleased with our effort and the way we attacked their defense,”