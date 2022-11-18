Parkview Christian takes home first-ever six-man title at Foster Field

KEARNEY — The dream season is complete.

Parkview Christian breezed past Pawnee City 50-25 Friday night at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium, winning the first football state championship in program history.

"This was the goal," Parkview Christian head coach PJ Book said. "They put so much out there for an unknown and for them to accomplish this is very fulfilling and I love seeing the joy on their faces."

The Patriots (11-1) won the way they got here, with strong, physical football and a bruising rushing game.

Chandler Page led the way with 281 yards and two touchdowns, with three other Patriots also finding the end zone.

Both touchdowns and 211 of his yards came in the first half, helping Parkview Christian build a 30-6 halftime lead.

"We've put in a lot of work and it all paid off," Page said.

On a night where the kickoff temperature was 23 degrees and feeling like single digits, a break in the locker rooms from the halftime weather looked like the easy call.

Not for Parkview Christian.

The Patriots stayed out on the field for the 15 extra minutes.

"Those are my boys and my heart was filled when they said that," Book said. "My quarterback Elijah Colbert made the decision and I trust him,"

The second half offered little relief early for Pawnee City.

On Parkview Christian's opening possession, Colbert threw a deep pass downfield where two Pawnee City defenders reached the ball before his intended target.

Neither came down with the football.

A ricochet off the hands sent the ball backward, where Brayden Ulrich walked in for the touchdown.

Pawnee City (9-3) found momentum later in the game, scoring three second-half touchdowns.

"Late in the game we did some things we should have done a little earlier," Pawnee City head coach Scott Brumbaugh said postgame.

Pawnee City's Andy Maloley scored his third touchdown of the game with 5:37 remaining, with the pending extra point to make it a three-possession game.

The extra point doinked off the crossbar, putting an already improbable comeback further out of reach. Pawnee City did recover the ensuing onside kick, but fumbled it away one play later.

Although Pawnee City came one game short, Brumbaugh says the team has plenty to be proud of this year, and is hopeful it provides motivation for the future.

"It's up to the kids who have to make the decision when the summer gets closer," Brumbaugh said. "We've got big shoes to fill with our seniors,"

Seniors also played a massive role in Parkview Christian's season. The core of the champions are all in their final year.

Page, Colbert, Ulrich and offensive lineman Micah Minchow all ended their seasons with the ultimate prize, marking a big turnaround for the Parkview Christian program.

"When I got here we weren't in good shape, we asked kids to play football and didn't get a lot of response," Book said. "Elijah really led the charge and suddenly you've got eight seniors out there. We've got a small school in Lincoln who may not have accomplished some of the things they want to accomplish and we offer that. These kids chose the school and built something out of it"