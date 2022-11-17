Parkview Christian and Pawnee City to square off for six-man championship at Foster Field

KEARNEY — While the outcome is uncertain for Friday’s six-man state championship game, one thing rings true. Whoever lifts the trophy will be doing so for the first time in school history.

Neither Pawnee City or Parkview Christian has even made it to the state final, marking a landmark game for both teams.

“This group of kids has only gotten better and it’s special for the community,” Pawnee City head coach Scott Brumbaugh said. “The last couple years have been pretty rough on us as a community, and this has been a nice breath of fresh air for them. It was incredible to see how many made the long trip to Arthur last week.”

Pawnee City is four years away from being winless, and have rebounded from a 3-2 start to the season with six straight wins.

One of those losses to start the year was a 43-16 loss to Parkview Christian on Sept. 30.

While the outcome appears decisive, neither coach expects Friday’s contest at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field to bear any resemblance to the earlier clash.

“We’ll see a completely different game,” Parkview Christian co-coach Jordan Lauterbach said.

Pawnee City was missing its starting quarterback, and took place in Game 5, where the newcomers were still learning the ropes. The game was a net positive for Pawnee City, as Brumbaugh credits the game with showing him the adjustments needed to turn the season around.

“The biggest reason that we’re where we are today is after that game we realized what we were doing defensively just wasn’t working,” Brumbaugh said. “We sat down and retooled, because we’re small and fast and built something that worked more for us. Parkview just pushed us all around the field, we can’t match them body-for-body and we put the boys in better spots to use our speed to get around the blocks,”

“It’s worked well for us so far, we just have to hope it works one more time,”

The defense will be facing a tough task in Parkview Christian, who has one of the biggest and toughest lines in six-man, boasting multiple 200-pounders.

Parkview Christian is expecting to use its physicality to get past Pawnee City again, and emerge as state champion.

“The biggest things we’ve talked about with the kids is if you want to be a state championship team you got to have state championship physicality,” Lauterbach said. “That physicality comes from the running game,”

The running game is led by Chandler Page, who has been a force in the playoffs, including scoring five touchdowns in the team’s semifinal win against S-E-M.

Page isn’t the only top-tier six-man running back on display Friday, with Pawnee City’s Andy Maloley having a very impressive season.

Maloley leads the team with 34 total touchdowns, (28 rushing, three receiving and four kickoff returns) and is averaging a staggering 142.9 rushing yards per game.

“We don’t see many players like him and to be honest the closest thing to him in the state is our running back,” Lauterbach said. “He’s got good speed and he’s not small so its going to be about tackling low and stopping him before he gets running downhill,”

Both defenses will be well-equipped for the task.

Parkview Christian has held all opponents to under 32 points, and boasts 24 tackles for loss on the season.

Pawnee City has allowed a few more points per game, but is a greater winner of the turnover battle. The team has caught 10 interceptions on the year, with Atreyu King hauling in nine picks.

With two strong offenses and opposing defensive style, the six-man final sets up to be thrilling ending to each side’s dream season.