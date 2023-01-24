Overton girls hand Shelton first loss

OVERTON – Shelton girls basketball is undefeated no more. Overton battled its way to a 47-37 victory Tuesday night, snapping a 12-game Bulldog winning streak.

While Overton (14-3) played a complete game in its victory, one metric cleared the path – intensity.

“We have been in a low patch where we’ve come out with some wins but it hasn’t been the team I’m used to,” Overton head coach Janessa Bergman said. “We told them that if we don’t show up with intensity, this will be a whole different ballgame. They knew this was a big matchup, and we brought this intensity and energy the whole game.”

Overton was in front the entire way, but Shelton did not lay down. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles in the second and third quarters, always staying within arm’s reach.

By looking ahead to the next play, and locking in on the defensive keys of guard pressure, physicality and pressure, Overton weathered the storm until the finish.

Offensively, the effort was rewarded with key shots late. Ella Luther scored five points in the fourth, and Natalie Wood added eight huge points, including fighting through flagrant midair contact to finish a layup.

JoLee Ryan also played a big role offensively, finishing with 15 points.

“We always try to stress spacing because then we can get it into the post and out if we need to,” Bergman said. “But tonight, since they’re so strong underneath we were able to open up for our guards and take advantage of that with communication on offense.”

While the offense and defense were strong, winning the little things of turnovers and rebounding kept the balance in the Eagles’ favor.

The boxing out on the boards helped get Shelton players in early foul trouble, throwing a wrench into late rotations.

Despite the first setback of the season, morale is still high on the Shelton side, as the Bulldogs hope to shift this into a learning experience.

“They made more plays than us offensively and defensively and outworked us a little bit,” Shelton head coach Jeff Thober said. “We’ll learn from this, as you do from any loss, and be a better team because of it. Everybody has to be accountable for doing their job, and hopefully when we play them again we’ll be the better team.”

Shelton boys use monster start for big winThe Shelton boys continued rolling, getting its 13th straight victory with a 77-59 win at Overton.

While the game finished as a 18-point Bulldog victory, the score didn’t tell the full story.

Shelton’s lead drifted near 30 points in the first half, with the offense going on a tear to open the game.

“We were able to find open guys at the high point against the 1-3-1 zone and found some guys cutting,” Shelton head coach Will Reutzel said. “It’s about finding open guys, rebounding, and making open shots.”

Riley Bombeck led the Bulldogs with 24 points, Ashton Simmons was a sparkplug with 21 points and Quinn Cheney came out strong with 13 points.

Defensively, the Bulldogs read passing lanes to get quick steals, with Reutzel likening it to six-man football.

Overton (6-10) switched up the lineups for the second half, which paid dividends with a 30-point fourth quarter.

Conner Shively made three buckets from beyond the arc in the fourth, Alex Banzhaf scored eight, with freshmen and sophomores playing well in the rest of the lineup.

“We put up a lot of fight at the end of the game,” Overton head coach Cole Robinson said. “We’re a team when we get down we don’t know how to come back, and that’s got to change. We’re still finding our identity and if you’re not going to fight, you’re not going to play.”